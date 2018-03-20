Beautiful Days 2018 Announces Initial Lineup

The Levellers Beautiful Days festival has announced it’s initial lineup for 2018. The festival will be taking place on August 17th-19th at Escot Park, Devon, UK. There’s still one headliner to announce but so far you got bands like: The Levellers (of course), Manic Street Preachers, Shed Seven, Feeder, Gogol Bordello, The Mahones, Skinny Lister, Suzanne Vega, Calexico, British Sea Power, Richard Thompson Electric Trio, Vintage Trouble, The Wildhearts, Eric Bibb, The Spitfires, Justin Sullivan and more! The theme for the Sunday at Beautiful Days is A RIOT OF COLOUR – the festival are encouraging people to be bold, be bright and wear all the colours of the rainbow!



The Lineup so far:

Manic Street Preachers

The Levellers

Gogol Bordello

Shed Seven

Feeder

Vintage Trouble

British Sea Power

The Wildhearts

My Baby

Dreadzone

The Skids

A Tribe Called Red

Dub Pistols

Holy Moly And The Crackers

The Ska Vengers

Henge

Rews

Ducking Punches

The Spitfires

Emily Capell

Suzanne Vega

Calexico

Richard Thompson

Les Negresses Vertes

Eric Bibb

Oysterband

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis

Nadine Shah

Justin Sullivan

Rising Appalachia

The Mahones

Elephant Sessions

Skinny Lister

Sam Kelly And The Lost Boys

Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman

3 Daft Monkeys

Hobo Jones And The Junkyard Dogs

The Bar Stewards Of Val Doonican

Levellers Acoustic

The Little Big Top will play host to British DJ, producer and founding member of Soul II Soul Jazzie B, dub heavyweights Youth & Gaudi Live and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Sian Evans. Plus Macky Gee & IC3, Altern 8 Live, TS7, The Undercover Hippy, Mark XTC, Davos Live, Dr Meaker, Mr Nice, Future Flex, The Tribe, Skata Tones, Dark Matta, Astralasia, Splink, Just A Couple Of Mums, Instigator & Sarge, Leroy & Agony, DJ Ambiessence, DJ Shinybeast, Westman and Farmer. Family rave Big Fish Little Fish returns on the Friday afternoon and The Silent Disco runs into the early hours for two nights.

The Theatre Tent welcomes ‘Football Magic’ with John Farnworth, ‘The Children in the Moon’ presented by Makeshift Ensemble, plus Mumblecrust Theatre presenting ‘The Tale of the Cockatrice’, Dan The Hat with the ‘Stupid Stunt Show’, Irish poet Stephen James Smith, comedy duo Spitz and Co presenting ‘Glorilla’, Morgan & West presenting ‘Time Travelling Magicians’ and Swing Circus. Plus the much-loved Entertainingly Different and Le Navet Bete. The Band Stand plays host to The United Stoats Of America, The Haystingers, The Cravats, The 286, Taya Minchington, Someone/Anyone, Small Town Jones, Sembalance, PG Haze, Paul Coultas, Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer, King Size Slim, Jake And The Jellyfish, Hastings Second Line Band, Easy Rider Soundtrack, Dr Savage & The Incurables, Davey Malone, Buddah Triangle, 40 Shillings On The Drum, Open Mic Sessions and the 2018 Fancy Dress Competition.