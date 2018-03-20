Beautiful Days 2018 Announces Initial Lineup
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 20th, 2018
The Levellers Beautiful Days festival has announced it’s initial lineup for 2018. The festival will be taking place on August 17th-19th at Escot Park, Devon, UK. There’s still one headliner to announce but so far you got bands like: The Levellers (of course), Manic Street Preachers, Shed Seven, Feeder, Gogol Bordello, The Mahones, Skinny Lister, Suzanne Vega, Calexico, British Sea Power, Richard Thompson Electric Trio, Vintage Trouble, The Wildhearts, Eric Bibb, The Spitfires, Justin Sullivan and more! The theme for the Sunday at Beautiful Days is A RIOT OF COLOUR – the festival are encouraging people to be bold, be bright and wear all the colours of the rainbow!
The Lineup so far:
Manic Street Preachers
The Levellers
Gogol Bordello
Shed Seven
Feeder
Vintage Trouble
British Sea Power
The Wildhearts
My Baby
Dreadzone
The Skids
A Tribe Called Red
Dub Pistols
Holy Moly And The Crackers
The Ska Vengers
Henge
Rews
Ducking Punches
The Spitfires
Emily Capell
Suzanne Vega
Calexico
Richard Thompson
Les Negresses Vertes
Eric Bibb
Oysterband
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis
Nadine Shah
Justin Sullivan
Rising Appalachia
The Mahones
Elephant Sessions
Skinny Lister
Sam Kelly And The Lost Boys
Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman
3 Daft Monkeys
Hobo Jones And The Junkyard Dogs
The Bar Stewards Of Val Doonican
Levellers Acoustic
The Little Big Top will play host to British DJ, producer and founding member of Soul II Soul Jazzie B, dub heavyweights Youth & Gaudi Live and multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Sian Evans. Plus Macky Gee & IC3, Altern 8 Live, TS7, The Undercover Hippy, Mark XTC, Davos Live, Dr Meaker, Mr Nice, Future Flex, The Tribe, Skata Tones, Dark Matta, Astralasia, Splink, Just A Couple Of Mums, Instigator & Sarge, Leroy & Agony, DJ Ambiessence, DJ Shinybeast, Westman and Farmer. Family rave Big Fish Little Fish returns on the Friday afternoon and The Silent Disco runs into the early hours for two nights.
The Theatre Tent welcomes ‘Football Magic’ with John Farnworth, ‘The Children in the Moon’ presented by Makeshift Ensemble, plus Mumblecrust Theatre presenting ‘The Tale of the Cockatrice’, Dan The Hat with the ‘Stupid Stunt Show’, Irish poet Stephen James Smith, comedy duo Spitz and Co presenting ‘Glorilla’, Morgan & West presenting ‘Time Travelling Magicians’ and Swing Circus. Plus the much-loved Entertainingly Different and Le Navet Bete. The Band Stand plays host to The United Stoats Of America, The Haystingers, The Cravats, The 286, Taya Minchington, Someone/Anyone, Small Town Jones, Sembalance, PG Haze, Paul Coultas, Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer, King Size Slim, Jake And The Jellyfish, Hastings Second Line Band, Easy Rider Soundtrack, Dr Savage & The Incurables, Davey Malone, Buddah Triangle, 40 Shillings On The Drum, Open Mic Sessions and the 2018 Fancy Dress Competition.