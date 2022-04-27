Cali Roots Announces The Mexico Sessions 2022
Music News | Apr 26th, 2022
Cali Roots in partnership with Pollen are excited to announce their second year of Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions 2022! Alborosie, Common Kings, HIRIE, Steel Pulse, Protoje, Skip Marley, PEPPER, J Boog, and More will be heading down to Mexico to play the reggae festival. It will be taking place at MELIÁ Puerto Vallarta, MX between November 2nd-6th 2022.
Packages went on sale today (April 26th at 10 AM) so be sure to get yours here before it sells out!
Taking place at Meliá Puerto Vallarta, the four-star luxury resort is located bayside in the heart of the city’s rich history and nearby cultural landmarks. A timeless, tropical charm surrounds the resort thanks to large, open, airy communal spaces, serene eco-friendly gardens (alive with iguanas, ducks, coy, birds) and wide-open views of the Bay of Banderas! Meliá is just one of the five all-inclusive resorts that offer Cali Roots Mexico Session packages, each having their own variety of dining options and recreational activities.
As part of the experience, attendees will have access to exclusive activities including jam sessions on the beach, poolside DJ sets, volleyball tournaments, and more. The four day experience will be packed with unique performances and collaborations taking place on multiple stages located throughout the Meliá resort. With a stacked line-up ready to go, Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions is excited to announce the first round of musical acts including Common Kings, HIRIE, Steel Pulse, Protoje, Skip Marley, PEPPER, J Boog, and More!
California Roots Music and Arts Festival is partnering with Pollen to craft this one of a kind experience. Pollen is a leading travel company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Pollen Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories.
Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions
Dates: November 2-6, 2022
Location: MELIÁ Puerto Vallarta, MX
Ages: 18+
Packages
Line Up:
Alborosie
Common Kings
Hirie
J Boog
Kolohe Kai
Protoje
Skip Marley
Steel Pulse
The Movement
Tropidelic
Wednesday | Nov. 2nd
Check-In
Party on the Playa Welcome Party @ Melia Beach Stage
Thursday | Nov. 3rd
Morning Wellness Activities
Beach Volleyball Tournament @ Melia Volleyball Courts
Puff Puff Splash @ Melia Pool Stage
Party on the Playa @ Melia Beach Stage
Friday | Nov. 4th
Morning Wellness Activities
Beach Volleyball Semi-Finals @ Melia Volleyball Courts
Puff Puff Splash @ Melia Pool Stage
Party on the Playa @ Melia Beach Stage
Saturday | Nov. 5th
Morning Wellness Activities
Beach Volleyball Finals @ Melia Volleyball Courts
Puff Puff Splash @ Melia Pool Stage
Party on the Playa @ Melia Beach Stage
Sunday | Nov. 6th
Check Out