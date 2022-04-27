Cali Roots Announces The Mexico Sessions 2022

Cali Roots

Cali Roots in partnership with Pollen are excited to announce their second year of Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions 2022! Alborosie, Common Kings, HIRIE, Steel Pulse, Protoje, Skip Marley, PEPPER, J Boog, and More will be heading down to Mexico to play the reggae festival. It will be taking place at MELIÁ Puerto Vallarta, MX between November 2nd-6th 2022.



Packages went on sale today (April 26th at 10 AM) so be sure to get yours here before it sells out!

Taking place at Meliá Puerto Vallarta, the four-star luxury resort is located bayside in the heart of the city’s rich history and nearby cultural landmarks. A timeless, tropical charm surrounds the resort thanks to large, open, airy communal spaces, serene eco-friendly gardens (alive with iguanas, ducks, coy, birds) and wide-open views of the Bay of Banderas! Meliá is just one of the five all-inclusive resorts that offer Cali Roots Mexico Session packages, each having their own variety of dining options and recreational activities. As part of the experience, attendees will have access to exclusive activities including jam sessions on the beach, poolside DJ sets, volleyball tournaments, and more. The four day experience will be packed with unique performances and collaborations taking place on multiple stages located throughout the Meliá resort. With a stacked line-up ready to go, Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions is excited to announce the first round of musical acts including Common Kings, HIRIE, Steel Pulse, Protoje, Skip Marley, PEPPER, J Boog, and More! California Roots Music and Arts Festival is partnering with Pollen to craft this one of a kind experience. Pollen is a leading travel company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Pollen Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories.

Cali Roots: The Mexico Sessions

Dates: November 2-6, 2022

Location: MELIÁ Puerto Vallarta, MX

Ages: 18+

Packages

Line Up:

Alborosie

Common Kings

Hirie

J Boog

Kolohe Kai

Protoje

Skip Marley

Steel Pulse

The Movement

Tropidelic

Wednesday | Nov. 2nd

Check-In

Party on the Playa Welcome Party @ Melia Beach Stage

Thursday | Nov. 3rd

Morning Wellness Activities

Beach Volleyball Tournament @ Melia Volleyball Courts

Puff Puff Splash @ Melia Pool Stage

Party on the Playa @ Melia Beach Stage

Friday | Nov. 4th

Morning Wellness Activities

Beach Volleyball Semi-Finals @ Melia Volleyball Courts

Puff Puff Splash @ Melia Pool Stage

Party on the Playa @ Melia Beach Stage

Saturday | Nov. 5th

Morning Wellness Activities

Beach Volleyball Finals @ Melia Volleyball Courts

Puff Puff Splash @ Melia Pool Stage

Party on the Playa @ Melia Beach Stage

Sunday | Nov. 6th

Check Out