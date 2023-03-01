Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival Announces Full Lineup

Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival has announced the full lineup of artists set to perform at the highly anticipated 3rd annual event. Pennsylvania’s first DIY music & camping festival, Camp Punksylvania takes place September 1-3, 2023 at the legendary Circle Drive-In Theater. Some of the bands set to perform include Suicide Machines, A Wilhelm Scream, Tsunami Bomb, Bad Cop Bad Cop, River City Rebels, The Dollyrots, The Bar Stool Preachers, Belvedere, Jon Snodgrass, Stop The Presses and more! Buy tickets here!



The festival features three stages and one-of-a-kind events that showcase and uplift the voices and talents of those in marginalized communities, as well as spotlighting notable artists for the fans.

The confirmed artists to appear at Camp Punksylvania include:

The Suicide Machies (Michigan)

A Wilhelm Scream (Massachusetts)

Tsunami Bomb (California)

Bad Cop Bad Cop (California)

War On Women (Maryland)

The Dollyrots (California)

Escape From the Zoo (Texas)

The Bar Stool Preachers (England)

The Potato Pirates (Colorado)

Belvedere (Canada)

Mikey Erg (New Jersey)

Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One (Massachusetts)

The Homeless Gospel Choir (Pennsylvania)

River City Rebels (Vermont)

Froggy (Pennsylvania)

Dissidente (Pennsylvania)

Fat Chance (Pennsylvania)

Jon Snodgrass (Colorado)

Working Class Stiffs (New York)

The What Nows?! (Pennsylvania)

The Jasons (New Jersey)

Stop the Presses (New York)

Pity Party (California)

Fat Heaven (New York)

Teen Mortgage (Maryland)

Doc Rotten (New Jersey)

The Squalors (Pennsylvania)

Dead 77 (California)

Tail Light Rebellion (Wisconsin)

The Car Bomb Parade (New York)

Dead Rest (Illinois)

Avenues (Wisconsin)

Cardboard Homestead (New York)

Oh, The Humanity! (Massachusetts)

Freeze MF (Pennsylvania)

The Mostly Dead (Maryland)

Scott Reynolds of ALL (New York)

Coffee With Lions (Pennsylvania)

ÅSMR (Ohio)

Black Guy Fawkes & the Co-Conspirators (Maryland)

Condition Oakland (Pennsylvania)

Suburban Downgrade (Pennsylvania)

Sweet Anne Marie (Pennsylvania)

All Camp Punksylvania Press registrants receive parking as well as access to the Press Pit, VIP & Comfort areas and all Official After Parties.

Camp Punksylvania is organized & operated by Riot Squad Media. Founded in 2019, Riot Squad Media is a female owned and operated DIY media agency specializing in event booking, operations and talent management.

Camp Punksylvania 2023 will take place September 1-3, 2023 in Scranton, PA. For more information, please visit

camppunksylvania.com.

Camp Punksylvania 2023 is sponsored by Punk Rock Saves Lives, Stupid Rad Merch Co, Kester Productions, Ionic Development & Skid Row Garage.