Pouzza Fest 2020 Lineup Announced!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 17th, 2020
Montreal’s punk and ska Pouzza Fest 2020 has announced its initial lineup. The festival will be happening between May 15-17, 2020 in downtown Montreal. Some of the bands announced include Propagandhi, Millencolin, Good Riddance, The Aggrolites, A Wilhelm Scream, Cancer Bats, Tim Barry, Red City Radio, Les Marmottes Aplaties, The Dwarves, Mustard Plug, The Creepshow, Clowns, Dune Rats, Belvedere Band, Radkey, Chixdiggit, War On Women, Dilly Dally, DFL, Beatallica, Go Betty Go and more!
Get your passes at pouzzafest.com/tickets
The full lineup is:
A Wilhelm Scream
Ab Irato
Abertooth Lincoln
Airstream Futures
Anti-Queens
Arms & Hearts
Audio-Visceral
Austin Lucas
Avenues
Awful Din
Bad Waitress
Bandaid Brigade
Barrasso
Beatallica
Belvedere
Bike Thiefs
Black Halos
Blurry Eyes
Boids
Boss’ Daughter
Brand New Lungs
Brian Wahlstrom
Bring The Light
Brutal Youth
Bucky Harris
Cancer Bats
Chixdiggit
Chloe Hawes
Choked Up
City Mouse
Clément Jacques
Clowns
Colonel Sun
Colorsfade
Cop/Out
Cour À Scrap
Crafting Lies
Cross Dog
Crown Vic
Danny Rebel
Dave Smalley & The Bandoleros
Dboy
Dead Bars
Dead Fucking Last
Decent Criminal
Dig It Up
Dilly Dally
Dl Burdon
Doghouse Rose
Down Memory Lane
Dune Rats
Early Riser
Elder Abuse
Elissa Janelle Velveteen
Fettish
Fire In The Radio
Francbâtards
Freya Wilcox
Fuck Toute
Gallows Bound
Garbage Olympics
Get Married
Ghost Town Remedy
Gilt
Go Betty Go
Good Riddance
Greg Laraigné
Greg Rekus
Guilhem
Hangtime
Hans Gruber & The Die Hards
Harsh
Hit Like A Girl
Hitch & Go
Hood Rats
Horace Pinker
Hysterics
Jo Snyder
Jon Snodgrass
Julius Sumner Miller
K-Man And The 45S
Kali Masi
La Descente Du Coude
Laureate
Les Happycuriens
Les Mains Sales
Les Marmottes Aplaties
Les Shirley
Life In Vacuum
Like A Motorcycle
Lizard Queens
Lizzy & The Fanatics
Lone Wolf
Lost Love
Matty Grace
Mhedved
Micah Schnabel
Mike Frazier
Millencolin
Mint Green
Mockingbird Wish Me Luck
Möön
Mustard Plug
Nervus
Night Surf
Nikki Nailbomb & The Amorphous Blob Orchestra
No Big Deal
Oh My Snare!
Patchwork Lives
Propagandhi
Proper
Pseudo.
Radio Compass
Radkey
Rational Anthem
Raygun Cowboys
Real Sickies
Rebuilder
Red City Radio
Regan Ashton
Sad Girlz Club
Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs
Same
Same As You
Scare
School Damage
Screaming At Traffic
Secret Spirit
Shards
Short Fictions
Signals Midwest
Six Impossible Things
Stay Inside
Steveo & The Crippling Addictions
Stone Lions
Stop The Presses
Stuck Out Here
Taking Meds
Talk Show Host
Teenage X
The Abruptors
The Aggrolites
The Bad Signs
The Carringtons
The Couch Addiction
The Creepshow
The Dwarves
The Gala
The Headlines
The Homeless Gospel Choir
The Loneliers
The Lookout
The Penske File
The Resignators
The Riptides
The Sorels
The Venomous Pinks
The Young Rochelles
Tightrope
Tim Barry
Timeshares
Top Nachos
Traverse
Twin Rivals
Typesetter
United Snakes
War On Women
Wayfarer
Weekend Dads
Werecats
When Particles Collide
Year Of The Fist