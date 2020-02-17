Pouzza Fest 2020 Lineup Announced!

Montreal’s punk and ska Pouzza Fest 2020 has announced its initial lineup. The festival will be happening between May 15-17, 2020 in downtown Montreal. Some of the bands announced include Propagandhi, Millencolin, Good Riddance, The Aggrolites, A Wilhelm Scream, Cancer Bats, Tim Barry, Red City Radio, Les Marmottes Aplaties, The Dwarves, Mustard Plug, The Creepshow, Clowns, Dune Rats, Belvedere Band, Radkey, Chixdiggit, War On Women, Dilly Dally, DFL, Beatallica, Go Betty Go and more!



The full lineup is:

A Wilhelm Scream

Ab Irato

Abertooth Lincoln

Airstream Futures

Anti-Queens

Arms & Hearts

Audio-Visceral

Austin Lucas

Avenues

Awful Din

Bad Waitress

Bandaid Brigade

Barrasso

Beatallica

Belvedere

Bike Thiefs

Black Halos

Blurry Eyes

Boids

Boss’ Daughter

Brand New Lungs

Brian Wahlstrom

Bring The Light

Brutal Youth

Bucky Harris

Cancer Bats

Chixdiggit

Chloe Hawes

Choked Up

City Mouse

Clément Jacques

Clowns

Colonel Sun

Colorsfade

Cop/Out

Cour À Scrap

Crafting Lies

Cross Dog

Crown Vic

Danny Rebel

Dave Smalley & The Bandoleros

Dboy

Dead Bars

Dead Fucking Last

Decent Criminal

Dig It Up

Dilly Dally

Dl Burdon

Doghouse Rose

Down Memory Lane

Dune Rats

Early Riser

Elder Abuse

Elissa Janelle Velveteen

Fettish

Fire In The Radio

Francbâtards

Freya Wilcox

Fuck Toute

Gallows Bound

Garbage Olympics

Get Married

Ghost Town Remedy

Gilt

Go Betty Go

Good Riddance

Greg Laraigné

Greg Rekus

Guilhem

Hangtime

Hans Gruber & The Die Hards

Harsh

Hit Like A Girl

Hitch & Go

Hood Rats

Horace Pinker

Hysterics

Jo Snyder

Jon Snodgrass

Julius Sumner Miller

K-Man And The 45S

Kali Masi

La Descente Du Coude

Laureate

Les Happycuriens

Les Mains Sales

Les Marmottes Aplaties

Les Shirley

Life In Vacuum

Like A Motorcycle

Lizard Queens

Lizzy & The Fanatics

Lone Wolf

Lost Love

Matty Grace

Mhedved

Micah Schnabel

Mike Frazier

Millencolin

Mint Green

Mockingbird Wish Me Luck

Möön

Mustard Plug

Nervus

Night Surf

Nikki Nailbomb & The Amorphous Blob Orchestra

No Big Deal

Oh My Snare!

Patchwork Lives

Propagandhi

Proper

Pseudo.

Radio Compass

Radkey

Rational Anthem

Raygun Cowboys

Real Sickies

Rebuilder

Red City Radio

Regan Ashton

Sad Girlz Club

Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs

Same

Same As You

Scare

School Damage

Screaming At Traffic

Secret Spirit

Shards

Short Fictions

Signals Midwest

Six Impossible Things

Stay Inside

Steveo & The Crippling Addictions

Stone Lions

Stop The Presses

Stuck Out Here

Taking Meds

Talk Show Host

Teenage X

The Abruptors

The Aggrolites

The Bad Signs

The Carringtons

The Couch Addiction

The Creepshow

The Dwarves

The Gala

The Headlines

The Homeless Gospel Choir

The Loneliers

The Lookout

The Penske File

The Resignators

The Riptides

The Sorels

The Venomous Pinks

The Young Rochelles

Tightrope

Tim Barry

Timeshares

Top Nachos

Traverse

Twin Rivals

Typesetter

United Snakes

War On Women

Wayfarer

Weekend Dads

Werecats

When Particles Collide

Year Of The Fist