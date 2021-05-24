Carbon Leaf Announce The Hunting Ground U.S. Fall Tour
Music News | By B. ReadJunk on May 24th, 2021
Carbon Leaf delayed their next full-length until 2022 because of Covid and the things that go along with that but the band from Richmond, VA has announced their new Fall tour! I can’t wait to see these guys again, and I’ll get my chance to at Gramercy Theatre on December 4th 2021 in NYC. More dates below.
Here’s all the dates for Carbon Leaf for the Summer and Fall.
Dive! Dive! Summer Dates
June
03 Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, Va
04 Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, Va
05 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, Md
10 Robins Theatre Warren, Oh
11 Sellersville Theater 6Pm Sellersville, Pa
11 Sellersville Theater 9Pm Sellersville, Pa
12 Jonathan’s 7Pm Ogunquit, Me
12 Jonathan’s 9Pm Ogunquit, Me
13 Tcan At Lookout Farm Natick, Ma
July
22 Elevation 27 Va Beach, Va (On Sale Soon)
23 B Chord Brewing Co. Round Hill, Va (On Sale Soon)
24 Music At Maymont Richmond, Va
August
20 Sealeaf Avon, Nc (Hatteras)
21 Sealeaf Avon, Nc (Hatteras)
The Hunting Ground U.S. Tour
September
08 Daryl’s House Pawling NY
09 Bull Run Shirley Ma
10 Bank Of New Hampshire Stage Concord Nh
11 Wall Street Theater Norwalk Ct
12 Landmark On Main Street Port Washington Ny (On Sale Soon)
14 Montage Music Hall Rochester Ny
15 Buffalo Iron Works Buffalo Ny
16 Thunderbird Music Hall Pittsburgh Pa (On Sale Soon)
17 The Ark Ann Arbor Mi (On Sale Soon)
19 Lake Park Des Plaines Il (Free)
24 Inn At The Old Silk Mill Fredericksburg Va
27 Mim Phoenix Az (On Sale June 3)
28 Winston’s Beach Club San Diego Ca (On Sale Soon)
29 Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles Ca
30 Freight & Salvage Berkeley Ca (On Sale June)
October
01 Doug Fir Lounge Portland Or
02 The Crocodile Showroom Seattle Wa
03 The Triple Door Seattle Wa (Show 1)
03 The Triple Door Seattle Wa (Show 2)
05 The Olympic Boise Id
06 Soundwell Salt Lake City Ut
08 Venue Tba Ft Collins Co
09 Bluebird Theater Denver Co
10 Encore @ The Uptown Kansas City Mo
11 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St Paul Mn
12 High Noon Saloon Madison Wi
13 City Winery Chicago Il (On Sale Soon)
14 Listening Room Grand Rapids / Kalamazoo Mi (On Sale Soon)
15 Music Box Supper Club Cleveland Oh
16 Hi-Fi Outdoor Annex Indianapolis In
19 White Oak Music Hall Houston Tx
20 House Of Blues Cambridge Room Dallas Tx
21 3Ten @Austin City Limits Austin Tx
22 Old Rock House St Louis Mo
November
02 City Winery Atlanta Ga (On Sale Soon)
03 Roasting Room Lounge Bluffton Sc
04 Venue Tba Charleston Sc
05 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte Nc
06 Motorco Music Hall Durham Nc
10 Venue Tba Portland Me (On Sale Soon)
11 The Wolf Den @ Mohegan Sun Uncasville Ct (Free)
12 Higher Ground Burlington Vt
13 Rockport Music Hall Rockport Ma (On Sale June 2)
December
04 Gramercy Theatre New York City Ny (On Sale Soon)