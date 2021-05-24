Carbon Leaf Announce The Hunting Ground U.S. Fall Tour

Carbon Leaf delayed their next full-length until 2022 because of Covid and the things that go along with that but the band from Richmond, VA has announced their new Fall tour! I can’t wait to see these guys again, and I’ll get my chance to at Gramercy Theatre on December 4th 2021 in NYC. More dates below.



Here’s all the dates for Carbon Leaf for the Summer and Fall.

Dive! Dive! Summer Dates

June

03 Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, Va

04 Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, Va

05 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, Md

10 Robins Theatre Warren, Oh

11 Sellersville Theater 6Pm Sellersville, Pa

11 Sellersville Theater 9Pm Sellersville, Pa

12 Jonathan’s 7Pm Ogunquit, Me

12 Jonathan’s 9Pm Ogunquit, Me

13 Tcan At Lookout Farm Natick, Ma

July

22 Elevation 27 Va Beach, Va (On Sale Soon)

23 B Chord Brewing Co. Round Hill, Va (On Sale Soon)

24 Music At Maymont Richmond, Va

August

20 Sealeaf Avon, Nc (Hatteras)

21 Sealeaf Avon, Nc (Hatteras)

The Hunting Ground U.S. Tour

September

08 Daryl’s House Pawling NY

09 Bull Run Shirley Ma

10 Bank Of New Hampshire Stage Concord Nh

11 Wall Street Theater Norwalk Ct

12 Landmark On Main Street Port Washington Ny (On Sale Soon)

14 Montage Music Hall Rochester Ny

15 Buffalo Iron Works Buffalo Ny

16 Thunderbird Music Hall Pittsburgh Pa (On Sale Soon)

17 The Ark Ann Arbor Mi (On Sale Soon)

19 Lake Park Des Plaines Il (Free)

24 Inn At The Old Silk Mill Fredericksburg Va

27 Mim Phoenix Az (On Sale June 3)

28 Winston’s Beach Club San Diego Ca (On Sale Soon)

29 Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles Ca

30 Freight & Salvage Berkeley Ca (On Sale June)

October

01 Doug Fir Lounge Portland Or

02 The Crocodile Showroom Seattle Wa

03 The Triple Door Seattle Wa (Show 1)

03 The Triple Door Seattle Wa (Show 2)

05 The Olympic Boise Id

06 Soundwell Salt Lake City Ut

08 Venue Tba Ft Collins Co

09 Bluebird Theater Denver Co

10 Encore @ The Uptown Kansas City Mo

11 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St Paul Mn

12 High Noon Saloon Madison Wi

13 City Winery Chicago Il (On Sale Soon)

14 Listening Room Grand Rapids / Kalamazoo Mi (On Sale Soon)

15 Music Box Supper Club Cleveland Oh

16 Hi-Fi Outdoor Annex Indianapolis In

19 White Oak Music Hall Houston Tx

20 House Of Blues Cambridge Room Dallas Tx

21 3Ten @Austin City Limits Austin Tx

22 Old Rock House St Louis Mo

November

02 City Winery Atlanta Ga (On Sale Soon)

03 Roasting Room Lounge Bluffton Sc

04 Venue Tba Charleston Sc

05 Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte Nc

06 Motorco Music Hall Durham Nc

10 Venue Tba Portland Me (On Sale Soon)

11 The Wolf Den @ Mohegan Sun Uncasville Ct (Free)

12 Higher Ground Burlington Vt

13 Rockport Music Hall Rockport Ma (On Sale June 2)

December

04 Gramercy Theatre New York City Ny (On Sale Soon)