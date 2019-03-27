Culture Abuse Announce North American Tour

Photo by Alice Baxley

Culture Abuse announce their first ever North American headlining tour, beginning June 6 in the band’s hometown San Francisco and ending July 6 in Seattle. On June 22nd, the band will play in Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Supporting acts are to be announced, with specials guests and surprise performances at each date. Tickets go on sale Friday March 29.



4.19.19 San Diego, CA – The Observatory w/ The Interrupters

5.4.19 Cleveland, OH – Spring Fling Festival

5.5.19 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups w/ Jesus Piece & Mil Spec|

5.31/6.1.19 – Las Vegas, NV – Emerge Festival – Big Freedia, Dojo Cat & more

6.6.19 San Francisco, CA- The Chapel

6.7.19 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

6.10.19 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

6.12.19 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

6.13.19 Austin, TX – Empire Control Room

6.14.19 Houston, TX- Satellite Bar

6.15.19 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

6.16.19 Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

6.17.19 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room

6.18.19 Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

6.20.19 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

6.21.19 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

6.22.19 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

6.24.19 Montreal, QUE – Bar Le Ritz PDB

6.25.19 Toronto, ONT – Velvet Underground

6.26.19 Detroit, MI – El Club

6.28.19 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

6.29.19 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

7.1.19 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

7.2.19 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

7.4.19 Vancouver, BC – Astoria

7.5.19 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

7.6.19 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

7.13.19 Gloucestershire, UK – 2000trees Festival- w/ Every Time I Die, Turnstile, Angel Dust

June 6-July 6 – Culture Abuse headlining tour dates