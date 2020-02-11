Deftones Announce Summer Tour with Gojira and Poppy
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 11th, 2020
Deftones have announced a headlining tour this summer with Gojira and Poppy. The tour kicks off on July 27th in Portland and travels across North America before wrapping up in Denver on September 5th at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14th at 1:00pm local time.
You can buy tickets here.
Deftones Upcoming Tour Dates:
July 27 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
July 28 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
July 30 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Aug. 1 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Aug. 2 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
Aug. 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 7 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 8 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom
Aug. 9 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Aug. 14 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
Aug. 15 Laval, QC Place Bell
Aug. 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 19 New York, NYT The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 20 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 23 Washington, DC The Anthem
Aug. 24 Bridgeport, CT Harbor Yard Amphitheater
Aug. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
Aug. 27 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Aug. 29 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 1 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sept. 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center