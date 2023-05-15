Everclear Announces Fall Headlining Tour With The Ataris and The Pink Spiders

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Everclear has announced a fall headlining tour featuring The Ataris and The Pink Spiders. The 26-date outing will launch September 6th in Lexington, Kentucky and make stops in Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City (September 18th at Gramercy Theatre), Nashville, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles (October 9th at The Wiltern), San Francisco, and many more before wrapping October 15th in Pioneertown, California.



Spotify presale will begin Tuesday, May 16th with the Bandsintown presale commencing Wednesday, May 17th and local presales on Thursday, May 18th, all at 10am local time. The public on sale starts Friday, May 19th at 10am local time. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets.

Wednesday, September 6 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Thursday, September 7 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Friday, September 8 Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries

Saturday, September 9 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

Monday, September 11 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

Tuesday, September 12 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Wednesday, September 13 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Friday, September 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino ^#

Saturday, September 16 Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

Sunday, September 17 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Monday, September 18 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, September 20 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Friday, September 22 Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre

Thursday, September 21 Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall

Saturday, September 23 Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress

Wednesday, September 27 Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Thursday, September 28 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Friday, September 29 Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena

Saturday, September 30 Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Sunday, October 1 Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Wednesday, October 4 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Friday, October 6 Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Music Festival +

Saturday, October 7 Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel & Casino +

Monday, October 9 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 10 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Friday, October 13 Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

Sunday, October 15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

+ indicates Everclear only

^ indicates Everclear and The Ataris only

# presale begins May 23 with public on sale May 26