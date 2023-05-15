Everclear Announces Fall Headlining Tour With The Ataris and The Pink Spiders
Music News | May 15th, 2023
Everclear has announced a fall headlining tour featuring The Ataris and The Pink Spiders. The 26-date outing will launch September 6th in Lexington, Kentucky and make stops in Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City (September 18th at Gramercy Theatre), Nashville, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles (October 9th at The Wiltern), San Francisco, and many more before wrapping October 15th in Pioneertown, California.
Spotify presale will begin Tuesday, May 16th with the Bandsintown presale commencing Wednesday, May 17th and local presales on Thursday, May 18th, all at 10am local time. The public on sale starts Friday, May 19th at 10am local time. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase tickets.
Wednesday, September 6 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Thursday, September 7 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Friday, September 8 Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries
Saturday, September 9 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
Monday, September 11 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^
Tuesday, September 12 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Wednesday, September 13 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Friday, September 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino ^#
Saturday, September 16 Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury
Sunday, September 17 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Monday, September 18 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
Wednesday, September 20 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Friday, September 22 Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre
Thursday, September 21 Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall
Saturday, September 23 Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress
Wednesday, September 27 Omaha, NE @ Barnato
Thursday, September 28 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Friday, September 29 Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena
Saturday, September 30 Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln
Sunday, October 1 Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
Wednesday, October 4 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Friday, October 6 Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Music Festival +
Saturday, October 7 Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel & Casino +
Monday, October 9 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 10 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Friday, October 13 Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater
Sunday, October 15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
+ indicates Everclear only
^ indicates Everclear and The Ataris only
# presale begins May 23 with public on sale May 26