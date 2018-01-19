Gods Of Mount Olympus Releasing Self-Titled Album On February 16th

Gods of Mount Olympus (Members of Scorpios, No Use For A Name, Street Dogs & Unwritten Law) will be releasing their self-titled album February 16th via Bird Attack Records. Punky piano jazz? Hmm, I’m intrigued.



Gods of Mount Olympus originally started as a duo in 2013 when Brian Wahlstrom met Paul Rucker (Street Dogs) through mutual friend Joey Cape (Lagwagon). The band now also includes bassist Matt Riddle of No Use For A Name and guitarist Steve Morris of Unwritten Law. The band is best defined as a piano-centric, punk & jazz aka “Billy Joel on Meth” sound and with legendary members from punk rock and Brian’s constant touring with Scorpios and Joey Cape, this project has all the ingredients of greatness. Brian was the first One Week Record artist, and he also helped launch the label with Joey Cape.

The band will be playing tomorrow at the Soda Bar in San Diego with Pulley, SKIPJACK and Strike Twelve.

You Can purchase Bird Attack Records stuff at their Bandcamp page.