Gwar Announces 30th “Scumdogs” Anniversary Tour
Music News | Jun 16th, 2021
Scumdogs of the Universe, the album that got me into Gwar, celebrated 30 years in 2020, but since we know how that shit of a year went, well…Gwar is celebrating it in 2021! Although, they did release a remastered version of the album last year. They will be joined by Napalm Death, Madball and Eyehategod. The band will also be playing Riot Fest on September 18th in Chicago.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th, at 10am local time at GWAR.net/Tour.
Tour Dates:
SEP 16
Richmond
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
SEP 17
Columbus
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
SEP 18
Chicago
Riot Fest 2021
SEP 19
Millvale
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
OCT 28
Norfolk
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
OCT 29
Worcester
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
OCT 30
Philadelphia
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
OCT 31
New York
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 01
Baltimore
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 02
Buffalo
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 04
Milwaukee
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 05
Pontiac
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 06
Indianapolis
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 07
Cleveland
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 08
Toronto
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 10
Asheville
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 11
Cincinnati
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 12
Atlanta
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 13
Daytona Beach
Welcome to Rockville 2021
NOV 15
Houston
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 16
Dallas
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 18
Albuquerque
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 19
Tucson
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 20
Las Vegas
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 21
Los Angeles
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 22
San Francisco
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 23
Ventura
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 24
Santa Ana
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 26
Reno
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 27
Boise
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 28
Portland
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
NOV 30
Seattle
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 01
Vancouver
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 03
Calgary
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 04
Edmonton
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 06
Billings
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 07
Denver
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 08
Lawrence
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 09
Minneapolis
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 10
Lincoln
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 11
Sauget
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour
DEC 13
Washington
Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour