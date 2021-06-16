Gwar Announces 30th “Scumdogs” Anniversary Tour

Scumdogs of the Universe, the album that got me into Gwar, celebrated 30 years in 2020, but since we know how that shit of a year went, well…Gwar is celebrating it in 2021! Although, they did release a remastered version of the album last year. They will be joined by Napalm Death, Madball and Eyehategod. The band will also be playing Riot Fest on September 18th in Chicago.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18th, at 10am local time at GWAR.net/Tour.

Tour Dates:

SEP 16

Richmond

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

SEP 17

Columbus

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

SEP 18

Chicago

Riot Fest 2021

SEP 19

Millvale

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

OCT 28

Norfolk

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

OCT 29

Worcester

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

OCT 30

Philadelphia

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

OCT 31

New York

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 01

Baltimore

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 02

Buffalo

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 04

Milwaukee

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 05

Pontiac

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 06

Indianapolis

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 07

Cleveland

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 08

Toronto

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 10

Asheville

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 11

Cincinnati

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 12

Atlanta

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 13

Daytona Beach

Welcome to Rockville 2021

NOV 15

Houston

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 16

Dallas

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 18

Albuquerque

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 19

Tucson

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 20

Las Vegas

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 21

Los Angeles

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 22

San Francisco

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 23

Ventura

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 24

Santa Ana

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 26

Reno

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 27

Boise

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 28

Portland

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

NOV 30

Seattle

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 01

Vancouver

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 03

Calgary

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 04

Edmonton

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 06

Billings

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 07

Denver

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 08

Lawrence

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 09

Minneapolis

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 10

Lincoln

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 11

Sauget

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour

DEC 13

Washington

Scumdogs 30th anniversary tour