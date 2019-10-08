High School Football Heroes and Imperial Leisure Releasing Split 7″ Record on October 11th

Ska punk bands Imperial Leisure (from London) and High School Football Heroes (from New York) are joining forces for a split-single 7″ record, which will be out on Friday, October 11th 2019. Imperial Leisure will be releasing a track called “Albanian Night,” and High School Football Heroes will be releasing a song called “What Seems True to You.”



Paper + Plastick Records and Exigent Productions will be releasing the record on 7” vinyl and distributing the tracks through all major digital outlets. Purchase it at P+P here.

Both songs will be accompanied by music videos from Aqueous Animation.



Imperial Leisure has been busy throughout 2019, appearing at the 2000 Trees, Bearded Theory, Level UP! and Mad Hatters Wonderland Festivals, in addition to consistent spates of club appearances. Upcoming appearances include Exchange, Bristol and a headlining December gig at London’s O2 Academy 2 Islington.

High School Football Heroes, active once again after a hiatus are in the process of recording a full-length album.

Exigent Productions is a new niche record label, focusing primarily on split releases between bands from different countries.

Paper + Plastick Records has been active since 2008 and was founded by Vinnie Fiorello of Less Than Jake and Fueled By Ramen Records.