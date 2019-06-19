HR (Bad Brains) Releasing New Solo Album “Give Thanks” On Oct 18th

Photo by Jack Grisham of TSOL

HR of the highly influential hardcore punk band Bad Brains will be releasing his new solo album Give Thanks on Oct 18th. The new album will be released on Hardline Entertainment.



There will be a Limited Edition vinyl of 100 units. Each of opaque black, red, gold and green signed and numbered by HR.

HR will be touring in a bunch of towns, check out his Facebook page for details.