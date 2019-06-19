HR (Bad Brains) Releasing New Solo Album “Give Thanks” On Oct 18th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 19th, 2019
HR of the highly influential hardcore punk band Bad Brains will be releasing his new solo album Give Thanks on Oct 18th. The new album will be released on Hardline Entertainment.
There will be a Limited Edition vinyl of 100 units. Each of opaque black, red, gold and green signed and numbered by HR.
HR will be touring in a bunch of towns, check out his Facebook page for details.
Paul “HR” Hudson is best known as the front man of the iconic punk band Bad Brains, formed in 1979. With unprecedented speed and precision, Bad Brains took the Washington, DC music scene by storm and quickly became the most influential band in American punk history, breaking down cultural barriers and creating emotionally charged music centered on the message of maintaining a positive mental attitude (PMA). This concept of PMA continues to inspire HR’s fans.
Early in his career, HR became interested in reggae and the Rastafarian movement. These pursuits transformed him, and he began to focus more on the spiritual nature of reggae rather than the fast lifestyle of the punk scene. In 1984, HR formed his reggae-rock band Human Rights, which has performed and recorded in various incarnations for more than three decades. The current incarnation has a refined yet organic energy that hasn’t been felt since the early days of Human Rights.
HR’s music speaks to the youth of today encouraging them to practice gratitude, to never give up on their dreams, and to live in unity. His new solo album, “Give Thanks” will be released Oct 18th via Hardline Entertainment.