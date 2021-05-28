Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement Blu-Ray/DVD Out June 12th
Music News | By B. ReadJunk on May 27th, 2021
The latest music documentary I want to check out is Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement, which will be out on Blu-Ray and DVD on June 12th. It’s a documentary tracing the birth of punk rock in Washington D.C. (1976-1983) so think Bad Brains, Minor Threat and other bands. The doc features those bands but also features Void, Rites of Spring; along with interviews from Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, H.R., Jello Biafra, Joe Keithley, and many others. I’m a sucker for a good music doc so looking forward to seeing this.
The press release describes the movie:
When punk rock erupted in Washington DC, it was a mighty convergence of powerful music, friendships, and clear minds. This film explores the incredible challenges that this subculture faced when it took root in the Nation’s Capital in the late 1970’s.
Punk the Capital situates DC punk within the larger narratives of rock n’ roll, working as a powerful multi-layered story for both fans and non-fans of punk rock. Featuring musicians such as Bad Brains, Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, and Jello Biafra, this film dives deep into the ideas and sounds from this transformative music scene which continues to be influential culturally and politically around the world.
Created by James June Schneider (co-director, editor), Paul Bishow (co-director), and Sam Lavine (associate producer, co-editor), Punk the Capital was theatrically released in the US last month and garnered rave reviews from the press and fans alike. Many of the screenings became special events, with Q&As with the directors and Pete Stahl of Scream, Chris Stover of Void, Nicky Thomas of Fire Party, curator / publisher Roger Gastman, and Hudley Flipside of Flipside fanzine, just to name a few.
Punk the Capital will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in the US for Record Store Day on June 12th via Passion River and in the UK for Record Store Day on July 12th via Wienerworld. A portion of all DVDs and Blu Rays sold through Dischord Records will go to the DC based charity We Are Family.
As an added bonus, the discs contain 50+ minutes of short films from the archives of Punk the Capital:
Scream Meets The Hangmen: Featuring all of Scream including Dave Grohl
Void and Friends: A portrait of the cult hardcore band from the DC suburbs
The Seminal WGTB Concert: The legendary first punk concert for so many DC kids, The Cramps and total chaos
The Slickee Boys: Extra material on the band who got DC punk off the ground circa ’76
Schneider states:
“The final version of our film that we’re releasing now is just the intense tip of the iceberg – our first cut was 7 hours long. In the end, we wound up focusing on the untold and improbable story of punk rock’s beginnings in Washington DC, that happened concurrently with cities across the western world. We took a lot of our extra material that otherwise might never have been seen and edited it together to make short films that will be in the bonus section on the DVD (and Blu-ray). One of the shorts focuses on the band Scream and their family connections to DC’s 1960’s legendary garage band scene.
As we roll the film out, we’ve been blown away by the positive response not just from fans of punk and DC punk who see and hear a lot of unseen material. We’ve also heard from a lot of people even up to 90 years old who don’t really like punk but who nonetheless love the film. We’re glad to see that Punk the Capital works on a lot of levels and are hoping that it will reach a broad audience since the DIY ideas highlighted in the film about the DC punk scene go well beyond the music.”