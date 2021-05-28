Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement Blu-Ray/DVD Out June 12th

The latest music documentary I want to check out is Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement, which will be out on Blu-Ray and DVD on June 12th. It’s a documentary tracing the birth of punk rock in Washington D.C. (1976-1983) so think Bad Brains, Minor Threat and other bands. The doc features those bands but also features Void, Rites of Spring; along with interviews from Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, H.R., Jello Biafra, Joe Keithley, and many others. I’m a sucker for a good music doc so looking forward to seeing this.



The press release describes the movie:

When punk rock erupted in Washington DC, it was a mighty convergence of powerful music, friendships, and clear minds. This film explores the incredible challenges that this subculture faced when it took root in the Nation’s Capital in the late 1970’s.

Punk the Capital situates DC punk within the larger narratives of rock n’ roll, working as a powerful multi-layered story for both fans and non-fans of punk rock. Featuring musicians such as Bad Brains, Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, and Jello Biafra, this film dives deep into the ideas and sounds from this transformative music scene which continues to be influential culturally and politically around the world.

Created by James June Schneider (co-director, editor), Paul Bishow (co-director), and Sam Lavine (associate producer, co-editor), Punk the Capital was theatrically released in the US last month and garnered rave reviews from the press and fans alike. Many of the screenings became special events, with Q&As with the directors and Pete Stahl of Scream, Chris Stover of Void, Nicky Thomas of Fire Party, curator / publisher Roger Gastman, and Hudley Flipside of Flipside fanzine, just to name a few.

Punk the Capital will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in the US for Record Store Day on June 12th via Passion River and in the UK for Record Store Day on July 12th via Wienerworld. A portion of all DVDs and Blu Rays sold through Dischord Records will go to the DC based charity We Are Family.

As an added bonus, the discs contain 50+ minutes of short films from the archives of Punk the Capital:

Scream Meets The Hangmen: Featuring all of Scream including Dave Grohl

Void and Friends: A portrait of the cult hardcore band from the DC suburbs

The Seminal WGTB Concert: The legendary first punk concert for so many DC kids, The Cramps and total chaos

The Slickee Boys: Extra material on the band who got DC punk off the ground circa ’76

Schneider states: