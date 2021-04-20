Jeff Rosenstock Re-Records His 2020 Album “No Dream” with “Ska Dream”

Jeff Rosenstock has given fans a nice surprise (I guess for 4/20?) and has completely re-recorded his acclaimed album No Dream with a ska version, Ska Dream. You can buy the album now!



Jeff wrote:

As with most things ska in my life, what started out as a fun goof with friends eventually morphed into ‘Hey, what if we tried to make it good though?,’” Jeff says. “All of us have a pretty deep history playing and touring the country in punk/ska bands. We all understand the stigma that comes along with ska, we’ve all dealt with the pitfalls of it, and we’ve all kept on truckin’ regardless. If you are one of those people who loves music as long as it isn’t ska, that’s cool, we see you. This record isn’t for you and you don’t have to listen to it. Byeeee.” Jeff then says, “Okay, everyone else, we see you too, we love you and check it out, SKA DREAM is real.

We live in different cities and don’t see each other a lot. This record was arranged through file-sharing, as SKA DREAM is the obvious 2021 analogue to The Postal Service’s Give Up. Drums were recorded by Matt Embree (Rx Bandits) in his practice space in Long Beach, CA. Mike Huguenor’s guitar was recorded at District Recorders in San Jose, CA. All other instruments were recorded in our respective homes.