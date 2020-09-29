Jeff Rosenstock Performs “Scram!” on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Turns out, Seth Meyers is a big fan of Jeff Rosenstock and he was invited to play “Scram!” off his latest album No Dream. Not in the studio of course, because of that whole pandemic thing but they played on the show nonetheless.



He was joined by Mike Park, Dan P and others while they perform frantically in masks. There was even a cameo of John DeDomenici added in later which is kind of funny. Watch the video below.

Order his album now.