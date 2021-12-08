Koo Koo Kanga Roo Announce 2022 tour

The group my son knows well from school videos, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, have announced a 2022 tour in support of their latest album Slow Clap. For the last 12 years, lifelong friends and collaborators Bryan and Neil have toured the globe delighting fans with their high-energy music, infectious positivity, and interactive live show. They’ve amassed a huge, dedicated audience, with 1 million views on average for their music videos, as well as partnering with GoNoodle and UNICEF to get Koo Koo dance videos onto the school screens of 30+ million kids, to keep them moving and healthy.



The band are announcing their 2022 tour (dates below). The band encourages masks at all dates for kids and adults, and for adults, there is an added requirement of proof of vaccination or a negative covid test.

The Slow Clap Tour

1/29 – Parkway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

2/5 – Xbk Live – Des Moines, IA

2/19 – The Parish @ House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

2/20 – Virginia G Piper Room – Mesa, AZ

2/26 – Cornerstone Berkeley – Berkeley, CA

2/27 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

3/5 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

3/6 – Crocodile Second Stage – Seattle, WA

3/12 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

3/13 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

3/19 – Blueberry Hill – St. Louis, MO

3/20 – Record Bar – Kansas City, MO

3/26 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

3/27 – The Loft – Dallas – Dallas, TX

4/2 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/3 – Maxwell’s House of Music – Louisville, KY

4/9 – Motorco – Durham, NC

4/10 – Union Stage – Washington DC

4/16 – World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA