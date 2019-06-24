The Aquabats Announce Holy Guacamole Tour!

The Aquabats will be playing Vans Warped Tour this weekend in Atlantic City, then they will be back in the area in September. The band have announced tour dates for their “Holy Guacamole” tour, and their support with be friends MC Lars and Koo Koo Kanga Roo. They will be playing Stone Pony on September 19th in Asbury Park, NJ and at Warsaw in Brooklyn on September 20th.



Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10am your local time!

*9/11/19: Indianapolis, IN

*9/13/19 Detroit, MI

*9/14/19 Buffalo, NY

*9/16/19 Charlotte, NC

*9/17/19 Richmond, VA

*9/18/19 Boston, MA

*9/19/19 Asbury Park, NJ

*9/20/19 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Their facebook page has all the ticket links and info so check that out!