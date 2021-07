Lagwagon Announce November and December Tour Dates

Lagwagon has announced November and December tour dates in the US. They will be playing two of their favorite albums, Double Plaidinum and Blaze. We already knew about the Irving Plaza, NYC date on December 19th since Irving Plaza posted it when they re-launched their venue. The night before, they will be playing Warsaw in Brooklyn and playing Double Plaidinum.



Lagwagon will playing each album front to back, on alternating nights, and Red City Radio will be direct support on the whole run. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23, at 10 am.

Tour Dates:

3 Nov 2021 in San Francisco, CA, US @ Bottom of the Hill – Double Plaidinum

4 Nov 2021 in San Francisco, CA, US @ Bottom of the Hill – Blaze

6 Nov 2021 in Silverado, CA, US @ Punk In The Park 2021

10 Nov 2021 in Sacramento, CA, US @ Holy Diver – Blaze

11 Nov 2021 in Portland, OR, US @ Star Theater – Double Plaidinum

12 Nov 2021 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Imperial – Blaze

13 Nov 2021 in Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Imperial – Double Plaidinum

14 Nov 2021 in Seattle, WA, US @ Neumos – Blaze

16 Nov 2021 in Denver, CO, US @ Marquis Theater – Double Plaidinum

17 Nov 2021 in Denver, CO, US @ Marquis Theater – Blaze

19 Nov 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, US @ Brooklyn Bowl – Double Plaidinum

21 Nov 2021 in Phoenix, AZ, US @ Rebel Lounge – Double Plaidinum

23 Nov 2021 in San Diego, CA, US @ The Observatory North Park – Blaze

24 Nov 2021 in San Diego, CA, US @ The Observatory North Park – Double Plaidinum

26 Nov 2021 in Santa Ana, CA, US @ The Observatory – Blaze

27 Nov 2021 in Santa Ana, CA, US @ The Observatory – Double Plaidinum

30 Nov 2021 in Austin, TX, US @ The Parish – Blaze

1 Dec 2021 in Dallas, TX, US @ Gas Monkey Live – Double Plaidinum

3 Dec 2021 in Chicago, IL, US @ Cobra Lounge – Blaze

4 Dec 2021 in Chicago, IL, US @ Cobra Lounge – Double Plaidinum

5 Dec 2021 in Ferndale, MI, US @ The Loving Touch – Blaze

7 Dec 2021 in Cleveland, OH, US @ Grog Shop – Double Plaidinum

8 Dec 2021 in Buffalo, NY, US @ The Rec Room – Blaze

10 Dec 2021 in Hamilton, ON, Canada @ Bridgeworks – Double Plaidinum

11 Dec 2021 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Velvet Underground – Blaze

12 Dec 2021 in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Velvet Underground – Double Plaidinum

14 Dec 2021 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Club Soda – Blaze

15 Dec 2021 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Club Soda – Double Plaidinum

17 Dec 2021 in Boston, MA, US @ Big Night Live – Blaze

18 Dec 2021 in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Warsaw – Double Plaidinum

19 Dec 2021 in New York, NY, US @ Irving Plaza – Blaze