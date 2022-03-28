Less Than Jake, The Aquabats, Bowling For Soup Announce Back For The Attack Tour

Here’s a fun tour: Less than Jake, The Aquabats, and Bowling For Soup touring together for the Summer called “Back For The Attack Tour.” Less Than Jake and The Aquabats will co-headline, plus Mom Rock will open as well. The tour kicks off June 22nd in Norfolk, VA and will wrap on July 9th in Newport KY. Artist ticket pre-sales begin March 29th at 10:00AM Local Time and general on-sale is Friday, April 1st at 10:00 AM Local Time.



Tickets will be available at https://www.bowlingforsoup.com/tour/.

Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup mentioned:

“Finally! We started discussing this tour with Less Than Jake, right before the world shut down! Now that The Aquabats and Mom Rock have jumped on, this is sure to be the hap-hap-happiest summer tour EVER! Can not wait to get back out there!!'”

Bowling For Soup are set to release a new album, Pop Drunk Snot Bread, which is set for release on April 22nd via Brando / Que-So Records.

Tour Dates:

June 22 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

June 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The FIllmore

June 24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

June 25 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

June 26 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

June 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

June 29 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theatre

June 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

July 3 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

July 5 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

July 7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

July 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

July 9 – Newport, KY – Ovation