Less Than Jake, The Aquabats, Bowling For Soup Announce Back For The Attack Tour
Music News | Mar 28th, 2022
Here’s a fun tour: Less than Jake, The Aquabats, and Bowling For Soup touring together for the Summer called “Back For The Attack Tour.” Less Than Jake and The Aquabats will co-headline, plus Mom Rock will open as well. The tour kicks off June 22nd in Norfolk, VA and will wrap on July 9th in Newport KY. Artist ticket pre-sales begin March 29th at 10:00AM Local Time and general on-sale is Friday, April 1st at 10:00 AM Local Time.
Tickets will be available at https://www.bowlingforsoup.com/tour/.
Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup mentioned:
“Finally! We started discussing this tour with Less Than Jake, right before the world shut down! Now that The Aquabats and Mom Rock have jumped on, this is sure to be the hap-hap-happiest summer tour EVER! Can not wait to get back out there!!'”
Bowling For Soup are set to release a new album, Pop Drunk Snot Bread, which is set for release on April 22nd via Brando / Que-So Records.
Tour Dates:
June 22 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
June 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The FIllmore
June 24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
June 25 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
June 26 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
June 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
June 29 – Hartford, CT – Webster Theatre
June 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
July 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
July 3 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
July 5 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave
July 7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
July 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
July 9 – Newport, KY – Ovation