Bowling For Soup Announces Co-Headline Tour With Less Than Jake
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 25th, 2019
Bowling For Soup is touring with Reel Big Fish right now, but I guess Less Than Jake was feeling left out because Bowling For Soup have announced a co-headline tour with LTJ now. Sorry Northeast folks, the closest this tour gets to NY area is in Millville, PA at Mr Smalls on October 10th. “Good Vibes & High Fives Tour” will also feature Authority Zero as well!
The tour will kick off on October 1st in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre.
Jaret Reddick, Chris Burney, Gary Wiseman and Rob Felicitti recently kicked off Bowling For Soup’s 25th milestone with a long weekend of celebrations in Bowling For Soup’s home, the great state of Texas. The festivities continue through the summer with their current tour with Reel Big Fish.
W/Less Than Jake & Authority Zero
Oct 1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
Oct 2 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads
Oct 3 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room
Oct 4 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
Oct 6 – Madison, WI – Majestic
Oct 8 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot
Oct 9 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre
Oct 10 – Millville, PA – Mr. Smalls
Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues