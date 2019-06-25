Bowling For Soup Announces Co-Headline Tour With Less Than Jake

Photo by Will Bolton

Bowling For Soup is touring with Reel Big Fish right now, but I guess Less Than Jake was feeling left out because Bowling For Soup have announced a co-headline tour with LTJ now. Sorry Northeast folks, the closest this tour gets to NY area is in Millville, PA at Mr Smalls on October 10th. “Good Vibes & High Fives Tour” will also feature Authority Zero as well!



The tour will kick off on October 1st in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre.

Jaret Reddick, Chris Burney, Gary Wiseman and Rob Felicitti recently kicked off Bowling For Soup’s 25th milestone with a long weekend of celebrations in Bowling For Soup’s home, the great state of Texas. The festivities continue through the summer with their current tour with Reel Big Fish.

W/Less Than Jake & Authority Zero

Oct 1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Oct 2 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

Oct 3 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

Oct 4 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Oct 6 – Madison, WI – Majestic

Oct 8 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot

Oct 9 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

Oct 10 – Millville, PA – Mr. Smalls

Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues