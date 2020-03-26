Madness Tour Postponed Until May 2021

Sad but not surprising news nutty Rudies. Madness won’t be coming back to the US until May 2021. The NYC date is On May 26th 2021 at Hammerstein Ballroom, but this time it’s on a Wednesday night. Woof, Maybe they will add some more dates to this tour to sweeten things up a bit?



Not sure if tickets will be honored from this year or not. One question I’d like to have answered right now.

Madness updated their fans on Facebook:

Our trip across the pond will have to wait a little longer but we will return!

See rescheduled dates below, if you can’t make it, please return to your point of purchase for a full refund. See you soon America. #StayHome

Here’s the new dates for 2021…

May 26 – NYC – Hammerstein

May 28 – Boston – HOB

May 30 – LA – The Greek Theatre

June 2 – Oakland – The Fox Theatre

June 3 – Oakland – The Fox Theatre

Stay safe, watch some Madness shows on YouTube or something. 2020 officially blows.