Mayer Hawthorne Announces Rare Changes Tour

Mayer Hawthorne has announced tour dates entitled “Rare Changes” Tour. The tour is in support of his latest album of the same name. In DC, he will be playing Lincoln Theatre on November 9th, Philly the next night at Union Transfer, and NYC on November 12th in Brooklyn at Warsaw.



Tickets go on sale on July 21st. Ticket info and buy links at Mayer’s website.

Tour Dates:

Wed, OCT 27

Observatory

Santa Ana, CA

Thu, OCT 28

The Observatory North Park

San Diego, CA

Sat, OCT 30

Crescent Ballroom

Phoenix, AZ

Mon, NOV 1

HiFi – Dallas

Dallas, TX

Tue, NOV 2

Scoot Inn

Austin, TX

Wed, NOV 3

House of Blues Houston

Houston, TX

Fri, NOV 5

Cannery Ballroom

Nashville, TN

Sat, NOV 6

The Masquerade

Atlanta, GA

Sun, NOV 7

The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

Charlotte, NC

Tue, NOV 9

Lincoln Theatre

Washington DC, DC

Wed, NOV 10

Union Transfer

Philadelphia, PA

Fri, NOV 12

Warsaw

Brooklyn, NY

Sat, NOV 13

Big Night Live

Boston, MA

Mon, NOV 15

The Opera House

Toronto, Canada

Tue, NOV 16

El Club

Detroit, MI

Thu, NOV 18

Park West

Chicago, IL

Fri, NOV 19

Fine Line Music Cafe

Minneapolis, MN

Sat, NOV 20

The Truman

Kansas City , MO

Mon, NOV 22

Summit Music Hall

Denver , CO

Tue, NOV 23

The Depot

Salt Lake City , UT

Fri, NOV 26

The Showbox

Seattle , WA

Sat, NOV 27

Wonder Ballroom

Portland, OR

Mon, NOV 29

Bimbo’s 365 Club

San Francisco , CA

Thu, DEC 2

The Wiltern

Los Angeles, CA