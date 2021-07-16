Mayer Hawthorne Announces Rare Changes Tour
Music News | Jul 16th, 2021
Mayer Hawthorne has announced tour dates entitled “Rare Changes” Tour. The tour is in support of his latest album of the same name. In DC, he will be playing Lincoln Theatre on November 9th, Philly the next night at Union Transfer, and NYC on November 12th in Brooklyn at Warsaw.
Tickets go on sale on July 21st. Ticket info and buy links at Mayer’s website.
Tour Dates:
Wed, OCT 27
Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Thu, OCT 28
The Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Sat, OCT 30
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Mon, NOV 1
HiFi – Dallas
Dallas, TX
Tue, NOV 2
Scoot Inn
Austin, TX
Wed, NOV 3
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Fri, NOV 5
Cannery Ballroom
Nashville, TN
Sat, NOV 6
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Sun, NOV 7
The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Tue, NOV 9
Lincoln Theatre
Washington DC, DC
Wed, NOV 10
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Fri, NOV 12
Warsaw
Brooklyn, NY
Sat, NOV 13
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Mon, NOV 15
The Opera House
Toronto, Canada
Tue, NOV 16
El Club
Detroit, MI
Thu, NOV 18
Park West
Chicago, IL
Fri, NOV 19
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Sat, NOV 20
The Truman
Kansas City , MO
Mon, NOV 22
Summit Music Hall
Denver , CO
Tue, NOV 23
The Depot
Salt Lake City , UT
Fri, NOV 26
The Showbox
Seattle , WA
Sat, NOV 27
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mon, NOV 29
Bimbo’s 365 Club
San Francisco , CA
Thu, DEC 2
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA