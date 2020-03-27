ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (March 2020)
By Bryan Kremkau on Mar 27th, 2020
It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine? March 2020 is almost over and it’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of New Music. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Weeknd (love Blinding Lights!), Janet Devlin, Close Lobsters, White Buffalo, Suicide Machines, Heavensbee, NOFX, Dollyrots, the Devonns, Half Past Two, the Spitfires, Willie Nile, Ozzy, Bumpin Uglies, Rehasher, Mayer Hawthorne and more!
If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!
Listen below or search for ReadJunk in Spotify.
1. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
2. Joywave – Coming Apart
3. Janet Devlin – Confessional
4. Ocean Flaws – Deep Sea Dreaming
5. Wallows – OK
6. Day Wave – Potions
7. Close Lobsters – All Compasses Go Wild
8. Circa Waves – Wasted On You
9. Tim Hicks, Alan Doyle – The Night Patty Murphy Died
10. The White Buffalo – Problem Solution
11. Paddy Murphy – We Hoist the Sail
12. The Mahones – 100 Bucks
13. The Suicide Machines – Flint Hostage Crisis
14. The Bombpops – Can’t Come Clean
15. NOFX – I Love You More Than I Hate Me
16. The Venomous Pinks – Hold On
17. The Dollyrots – Make Me Hot
18. Alkaline Trio – Minds Like Minefields
19. Heavensbee, Robert Tierney – Baby Sister
20. The Devonns – Tell Me
21. The Steady 45’s – You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me
22. Half Past Two – See You Again
23. The Spitfires – (Just Won’t) Keep Me Down
24. The Red Stripes – Innocent (not online at the moment?)
25. The Skapones – Dorian’s Going Grey
26. Chainska Brassika, Frank Harper – Simple Things
27. The Holophonics – (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone
28. Skassapunka – Here We Now Begin
29. The Mr. T Experience – She’s Coming (Over Tonight)
30. New Found Glory – Greatest Of All Time
31. Western Addiction – They Burned Our Paintings
32. BOIDS – Modern Art
33. Buzzcocks – Destination Zero
34. WANK – Remington
35. The Rifles – The Great Escape – Live
36. Willie Nile – A Little Bit Of Love
37. Morrissey – What Kind of People Live in These Houses?
38. The Psychedelic Furs – You’ll Be Mine
39. Pearl Jam – Take The Long Way
40. Ozzy Osbourne – All My Life
41. Brian Fallon – Horses
42. Great Lake Swimmers, Tony Dekker – Getting to the Heart of It
43. Tim Myers – Crazy Times
44. Huey Lewis & The News – Hurry Back Baby
45. The Elovaters, Bret Bollinger, Pepper – Let It All Out
46. Bumpin Uglies -I Just Am
47. Collie Buddz – Hold Firm
48. Jesse Royal – You and I
49. Unified Highway, Reverie – Unique (feat. Reverie)
50. JENCARLOS, Jo Mersa Marley – Relax
51. Junior Reid – Blue Light Red Light
52. Siaosi, Sheldon Palmer – It’s Not Easy
53. Luciano – The Answer
54. Irie Maffia, Mykal Rose – Everlasting Love
55. Jesse Royal – Natty Pablo
56. Beat the Smart Kids – Quicksand
57. Hightime – Quit Ya Job
58. Proyecto Secreto, Vic Ruggiero – Guilty
59. The Upstarters – Dear Bradley (Radio Edit)
60. Stuck Lucky – Spells and Tails
61. Rehasher – I Don’t Feel Anything
62. The Brains – Satana Tarantula
63. The VanSaders – Red and Blue
64. Mackeson – 2am
65. Mayer Hawthorne – Only You
66. Denez Prigent – Hard-Korr – Live à Yaouank
67. Sebastian Böhm – Blue Monday