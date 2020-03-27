ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (March 2020)

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine? March 2020 is almost over and it’s time for a new ReadJunk Playlist of New Music. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles and unreleased music from: The Weeknd (love Blinding Lights!), Janet Devlin, Close Lobsters, White Buffalo, Suicide Machines, Heavensbee, NOFX, Dollyrots, the Devonns, Half Past Two, the Spitfires, Willie Nile, Ozzy, Bumpin Uglies, Rehasher, Mayer Hawthorne and more!



If you would like to be included on next month’s new music playlist, hit me up and let me know if you want to be included!

Listen below or search for ReadJunk in Spotify.

1. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

2. Joywave – Coming Apart

3. Janet Devlin – Confessional

4. Ocean Flaws – Deep Sea Dreaming

5. Wallows – OK

6. Day Wave – Potions

7. Close Lobsters – All Compasses Go Wild

8. Circa Waves – Wasted On You

9. Tim Hicks, Alan Doyle – The Night Patty Murphy Died

10. The White Buffalo – Problem Solution

11. Paddy Murphy – We Hoist the Sail

12. The Mahones – 100 Bucks

13. The Suicide Machines – Flint Hostage Crisis

14. The Bombpops – Can’t Come Clean

15. NOFX – I Love You More Than I Hate Me

16. The Venomous Pinks – Hold On

17. The Dollyrots – Make Me Hot

18. Alkaline Trio – Minds Like Minefields

19. Heavensbee, Robert Tierney – Baby Sister

20. The Devonns – Tell Me

21. The Steady 45’s – You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me

22. Half Past Two – See You Again

23. The Spitfires – (Just Won’t) Keep Me Down

24. The Red Stripes – Innocent (not online at the moment?)

25. The Skapones – Dorian’s Going Grey

26. Chainska Brassika, Frank Harper – Simple Things

27. The Holophonics – (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone

28. Skassapunka – Here We Now Begin

29. The Mr. T Experience – She’s Coming (Over Tonight)

30. New Found Glory – Greatest Of All Time

31. Western Addiction – They Burned Our Paintings

32. BOIDS – Modern Art

33. Buzzcocks – Destination Zero

34. WANK – Remington

35. The Rifles – The Great Escape – Live

36. Willie Nile – A Little Bit Of Love

37. Morrissey – What Kind of People Live in These Houses?

38. The Psychedelic Furs – You’ll Be Mine

39. Pearl Jam – Take The Long Way

40. Ozzy Osbourne – All My Life

41. Brian Fallon – Horses

42. Great Lake Swimmers, Tony Dekker – Getting to the Heart of It

43. Tim Myers – Crazy Times

44. Huey Lewis & The News – Hurry Back Baby

45. The Elovaters, Bret Bollinger, Pepper – Let It All Out

46. Bumpin Uglies -I Just Am

47. Collie Buddz – Hold Firm

48. Jesse Royal – You and I

49. Unified Highway, Reverie – Unique (feat. Reverie)

50. JENCARLOS, Jo Mersa Marley – Relax

51. Junior Reid – Blue Light Red Light

52. Siaosi, Sheldon Palmer – It’s Not Easy

53. Luciano – The Answer

54. Irie Maffia, Mykal Rose – Everlasting Love

55. Jesse Royal – Natty Pablo

56. Beat the Smart Kids – Quicksand

57. Hightime – Quit Ya Job

58. Proyecto Secreto, Vic Ruggiero – Guilty

59. The Upstarters – Dear Bradley (Radio Edit)

60. Stuck Lucky – Spells and Tails

61. Rehasher – I Don’t Feel Anything

62. The Brains – Satana Tarantula

63. The VanSaders – Red and Blue

64. Mackeson – 2am

65. Mayer Hawthorne – Only You

66. Denez Prigent – Hard-Korr – Live à Yaouank

67. Sebastian Böhm – Blue Monday