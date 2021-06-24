Bumpin Uglies and Tropidelic Announce Co-Headline Tour
Music News | Jun 24th, 2021
Reggae rock groups Bumpin Uglies and Tropidelic have announced a co-headline tour for September through November. The tour will start up in Buffalo at Town Ballroom on September 29th. Some dates are blurred out so some are still set to be announced.
On select dates, Joey Harkum will be playing on the first leg of the tour & The Ries Brothers will play on the second leg. A limited number of fan club pre-sale tickets are available now and venue on sale will be Friday at 11am local time.
Tour Dates:
9.29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
9.30 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
10.1 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag
10.6 – Kearney, NE – The Other Side
10.7 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
10.8 – Pueblo, CO – Brues Alehouse
10.9 – Denver, CO – Cervantes
11.11 – Melbourne, FL – Debauchery
11.12 – Stuart, FL – Terra Fermata
11.13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
11.14 – Daytona Beach, FL – Ocean Deck
11.18 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House Music Hall
11.19 – Harrisburg, PA – XL LIVE
11.20 – Wilkes Barre, PA – River Street Jazz Cafe
11.21 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live