Bumpin Uglies and Tropidelic Announce Co-Headline Tour

Reggae rock groups Bumpin Uglies and Tropidelic have announced a co-headline tour for September through November. The tour will start up in Buffalo at Town Ballroom on September 29th. Some dates are blurred out so some are still set to be announced.



On select dates, Joey Harkum will be playing on the first leg of the tour & The Ries Brothers will play on the second leg. A limited number of fan club pre-sale tickets are available now and venue on sale will be Friday at 11am local time.

Tour Dates:

9.29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

9.30 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

10.1 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

10.6 – Kearney, NE – The Other Side

10.7 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

10.8 – Pueblo, CO – Brues Alehouse

10.9 – Denver, CO – Cervantes

11.11 – Melbourne, FL – Debauchery

11.12 – Stuart, FL – Terra Fermata

11.13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11.14 – Daytona Beach, FL – Ocean Deck

11.18 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House Music Hall

11.19 – Harrisburg, PA – XL LIVE

11.20 – Wilkes Barre, PA – River Street Jazz Cafe

11.21 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live