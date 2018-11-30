Me First And The Gimme Gimmes Release Christmas Song

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes just released a new Christmas single for the song “Santa Baby!” You can listen at Spotify and you can listen below as well. Besides the new single, the band has also made a calendar for 2019! I wonder who is Mr. July for my birthday month?



Spike commented about the single and calendar:

“We are a band for all seasons as evidenced by our brand new 2019 calendar. Indulge in our essence for 52 weeks!”

You can purchase the calendar here, but hurry up since it’s a limited run of the calendar!

They will play some shows and including some of those classic holiday gems like “Feliz Navidad” and “Santa Baby” in there. They kick things off today in Los Angeles Mean Jeans, and Drakulas.

Tour Dates:

11/30/18 Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre w/ Mean Jeans & Drakulas

12/01/18 Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory w/ Mean Jeans & Drakulas

12/02/18 San Diego, CA at House Of Blues w/ Mean Jeans & Drakulas

12/06/18 San Francisco, CA at Slim’s w/ Mean Jeans & Drakulas

12/07/18 San Francisco, CA at Slim’s w/ Special Guest & Glitter Wizzard