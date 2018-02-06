Mighty Mighty Bosstones Playing White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on March 25th!

There’s finally going to be a ska show in Jersey City! The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will be playing White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ on March 25th.



Figures there’s finally a ska show in Jersey City, walking distance from my apartment and I probably can’t go because I might be away. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go either! The openers haven’t been announced yet. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am on Ticketfly

The Bosstones also will be playing in Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival at The Convention Center on March 23rd and 24th. The last time I saw the Bosstones, it was at Starland Ballroom, which you can read the review and see the photos here.

Also, if you’re interested in a Bosstones parody shirt, how about check out my Kitty Kitty Meowtones shirt on Teepublic!