My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, Nine Inch Nails Headlining Riot Fest 2022

Riot Fest / Image provided by PR

My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, Nine Inch Nails have been announced as the headliners for Riot Fest 2022. The rest of the popular festival lineup has been announced, with some nice surprises added in there along with some of the usual suspects. 1-Day, 2-Day & 3-Day passes go on sale starting now. Buy tickets here!



The festival founder Michael Petryshyn had this to say:

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

Tickets will go on sale today (Wednesday, May 11) at 10:00 a.m. CDT; 1-Day, 2-Day, and 3-Day passes will all be available.

one of the largest remaining independent festivals in the country—is ready to return to Douglass Park this fall. The festival has just revealed a jam-packed lineup, spread across three days (September 16–18) and five stages, that is rich in punk, indie rock, hip hop, goth, industrial and more. Now in its 17th year, the festival features headlining acts My Chemical Romance on Friday, The Original Misfits on Saturday (performing their debut Walk Among Us, which turned 40 this year), and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. Notable first-timers for Riot Fest 2022 include beloved indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs; the pivotal goth rock group Bauhaus; a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate; as well as first-time sets from Portugal. The Man, Yungblud, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Lunachicks, The Linda Lindas, and Lucky Boys Confusion. Attendees will also enjoy reunion sets from Yellowcard (performing their sole 2022 show at this year’s Riot Fest), The Academy Is… and Midtown—as well as returning punk heroes like Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, and Descendents, hip-hop acts like Ice Cube and Action Bronson, and fest favorites Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, and The Wonder Years. Over 85 bands will play across 3 days and 5 stages.

RIOT FEST 2022 LINEUP

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Descendents, Rocket from the Crypt, The Wonder Years, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Lucky Boys Confusion, Foxy Shazam, Boston Manor, Sincere Engineer, Pale Waves, Cloud Nothings, LS Dunes, carolesdaughter, Destroy Boys, AViVA, Bob Vylan, Holy Fawn, Algiers, Wargasm (UK), Cliffdiver, Sitting On Stacy

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us), Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfire, Movements, jxdn, The Get Up Kids, GWAR, 7 Seconds, Madball, FEAR, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Together Pangea, POORSTACY, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Charlotte Sands, Jake Hill, Bridge City Sinners, THICK, Skating Polly, No Trigger, Surfbort

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is…, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, The Maine, Midtown, PVRIS, Jawbox, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Mom Jeans., Real Friends, The Juliana Theory, Josh A, Renforshort, Joey Valence & Brae, Weathers, Kid Sistr, Save Face, The Bombpops, Treaty of Paris, Concrete Castles, Chastity, Moon Kissed, Night Spice