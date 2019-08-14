Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack and Postpones NYC Residency

Photo by Gabriel Edvy

Former Bauhaus vocalist and musician Peter Murphy suffered a heart attack yesterday and is currently in the hospital. Peter was rushed to a local New York City hospital yesterday, due to shortness of breath and was unable to perform at his scheduled concert at Le Poisson Rouge. The rest of his dates have been cancelled/postponed.



Cardiologist Jason Song, MD of Lenox Hill Hospital treated Peter and issued the following statement:

Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction. He had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. Due to HIPAA regulations we cannot reveal further details of his condition. He is still in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition.

Peter is physically unable to perform the remaining shows in the residency series, scheduled for August 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th. These shows will be postponed to later dates to be determined. Ticket buyers will have their tickets transferred to the corresponding rescheduled date OR can request a refund by emailing info@lprnyc.com by 5PM EST on August 30, 2019.

Peter’s family has issued the following statement:

We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!

Le Poisson Rouge has also issued the following statement:

All of us at LPR are devastated by this news. Peter’s performance and presence over the past twelve days has been amazing – both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR.

Get better Peter!