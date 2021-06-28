Punk Rock Factory Releasing TV Themes Cover Album On July 30th

Punk rock cover band Punk Rock Factory will release their new album Masters of The Uniwurst on July 30th. Who doesn’t love fun TV theme songs, especially cartoon theme songs?



The band formed in late 2014 in South Wales, Punk Rock Factory (Peej- vocals, guitar, Benj- bass, vocals, Ryan- guitar and Kob- drums, vocals), combine everything you love about 1990s/2000s punk rock, and reimagine classic and hit songs like you’ve never heard them before. From Meat Loaf to Disney, nothing is off-limits to them. Their last album A Whole New Wurst was nothing but Disney covers. I particularly love their cover of Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome.”

On the new album, Punk Rock Factory takes on 21 classic TV theme songs including, Arthur, Power Rangers, Saved By The Bell, The Flintstones, Goof Troop, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Pokemon and many more.

The band says:

“All these TV themes hold a special place in our hearts as we grew up watching them all, and to get the chance to give them the PRF treatment is something really special for us. So grab your cereal, sit down in front of the TV and lets get strapped in… The adventure begins 30th July.” “After the success of the last Disney album, we wanted to work on songs that really meant something to us. We grew up watching all these shows, so this was a big honour and a huge nostalgia trip for us. Just like ‘A Whole New Wurst’, we have stayed as faithful as we possibly could with all these songs. We wanted to do them as you remember them. This means we didn’t extend them, or change them, unless it really worked in the song’s favour. We had so many suggestions and requests, and honestly, we looked at them all, but we’re only human, and we couldn’t fit them all in! We hope you love each and every one of these tracks as much as we loved making them. Masters of the Uniwurst is now available to pre-save on streaming/download platforms, and we’ve also put all the juicy new bundles up for physical pre-order! There’s tons to choose from, and this time you can really get in the nostalgic spirit with a limited edition cassette of the album and a classic poster!”

Masters Of The Uniwurst Track List:

The Adventure Begins

Thundercats

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Arthur

Goof Troop

Animaniacs

The Flintstones

Bucky O’Hare

The Powerpuff Girls

Darkwing Duck

Gummi Bears

Pokémon

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Denver the Last Dinosaur

Captain Planet

M.A.S.K.

Round the Twist

Saved by the Bell

Scooby Doo

Fun House

He-Man