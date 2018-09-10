Steve ‘N’ Seagulls – “Grainsville”

Record Label: Spinefarm Records

Genre: Bluegrass/Country/Rock/Metal

Band Link: Stevenseagulls.com

Buy On Amazon

If you’ve ever wondered what a bunch of hillbilly-fied Finnish men sounded like doing bluegrass/Americana covers of punk, metal and classic rock tracks…then wonder no longer. Your quest is over.



Starting out with a cover of AC/DCs “Thunderstruck” with banjos, accordions and standup bass just for fun, Steve ‘N’ Seagulls garnered worldwide attention with their fun and unique renditions of songs from bands ranging from Van Halen and Judas Priest to the Offspring and Nirvana. Now with multiple global tours under their belts, Steve ‘N’ Seagulls have released their third album “Grainsville”.

“Grainsville” finds the band putting their unique spin on classic songs such as Van Halen’s “Panama”, the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”, Pearl Jam’s “Alive” and ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin” as well as some fun deep cut selections in “Digging the Grave” by Faith No More as well as “I’m Broken” by Pantera. “Grainsville” also contains a few of the band’s original songs, which will hopefully lead the way for an entire album of originals in the future.

The selection of songs on “Grainsville” is decent with a mix of classic rock, alternative and metal and there is more variety in the band’s play style. Every song may not be a fast-paced knee slapper but the variety instruments throughout and the varied playstyle from song to song keeps things interesting until the closing moments. “Sabotage” with its accordion-driven staccato and the boot-stompin’, mosh pit inducing punk-grass version of “Gimme All Your Lovin” are my standout tracks from this album. “Panama” and “Alive” are also songs to take note of and are fun to sing along to.

If you’re in the mood for something fun, unique and amazing all at the same time, then you owe it to yourself to check out “Grainsville” as well as the rest of the Steve ‘N’ Seagulls catalog. Their range of instruments is impressive, they’re extremely talented musicians and their choice of songs to hillbilly-fy is always interesting and unique and very fun to listen to. Make sure to catch them live if they come to your neck of the woods…it’s worth the price of admission.

Bottom Line: Steve ‘N’ Seagulls sound exactly as you would expect when you describe them to someone. They’re from Finland, they play country/bluegrass versions of popular and some lesser known rock, metal, alternative and punk songs with a variety of instruments including banjos, flutes, accordions and harmonicas…and everything about them screams AWESOME! “Grainsville” just continues that trend.

Notable Tracks: Gimme All Your Lovin, Panama, Digging The Grave, Alive, I’m Broken, Are You Gonna Go My Way

Overall Rating: