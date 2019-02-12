Rebelution Announce Good Vibes Summer Tour with Protoje, Collie Buddz, Durand Jones & The Indications

Rebelution have announced another huge reggae tour, this time with Protoje, Collie Buddz, Durand Jones & The Indications and DJ Mackle on select dates. All shows go on sale this Thursday at 10am local time! On August 4th, the tour will stop in Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summerstage with Collie Buddz and Protoje.



Tour Dates:

6/13 – Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana At Expo NM +!

6/14 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater +!

6/15 – Chula Vista, CA – NICU Amphitheatre +!

6/16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl +!

6/19 – Fresno, CA – Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheater +!

6/20 – Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort +!

6/21 – Sacramento, CA – Papa Murphy’s Park +!

6/22 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre +!

6/23 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *!

6/27 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden *!

6/28 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater *!

6/29 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater *!

6/30 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *!

7/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House +*

8/1 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion +*

8/2 – Portland, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row +*

8/4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage +*

8/6 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station *

8/8 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion *

8/9 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

8/10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amp *

8/11 – Charleston, SC – Brittlebank Park *

8/14 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre +*

8/15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre +*

8/16 – Cocoa, FL – Riverfront Park +*

8/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +*^

8/29 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre +*

8/30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Beach at Mandalay Bay +*

8/31 – Las Vegas, NV – The Beach at Mandalay Bay +*

+ Protoje

* Collie Buddz

! Durand Jones & The Indications

^ Morgan Heritage, The Meditations, and Judge Roughneck

All shows with DJ Mackle