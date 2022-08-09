Rest In Peace Darryl Hunt of The Pogues

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Another Pogues member has left us. Bassist Darryl Hunt has passed away at the age of 72. The Pogues confirmed the sad news on their twitter page this morning. Darryl took over bass duties when Cait left the band in the mid-80s. He wrote the awesome song “Love You ‘Till The End” which you can hear on the Pogue Mahone album, as well in some movies (Mystery Alaska, P.S., I Love You).



I had the chance to see Darryl Hunt play bass 6 times since 2005 in London and NYC. The Pogues are one of my favorite bands since I got into them back in the early 2000s, this news just sucks. I kind of wish I got the chance to see Darryl sing “Love You ‘Till The End” though. Darryl seemed like the rock in the band. Played bass, no antics on stage – just play music. At least that’s what I got from seeing the band a bunch of times.

My condolences go out to his family, friends and band members. Play some Pogues music today in honor of Darryl Hunt!