Rest In Peace Dolores O’Riordan Of The Cranberries

Terrible news in the music world as lead singer of The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, has passed away at the age of 46. Not sure what the cause is but Dolores has been dealing with some health issues in recent years. The band was supposed to play a bunch of US dates in the fall but the tour was canceled. This one hurts in that Dolores was probably one of my favorite female vocalists of all-time. This is shocking and upsetting and my hearts go out to her family, band members and friends.



BBC:

The Irish musician, originally from Limerick, led the band to international success in the 90s with singles including Linger and Zombie.

A statement from her publicist said: “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.

“No further details are available at this time.”

It added: “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”