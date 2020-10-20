Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records Out on DVD & Blu-Ray on November 27th

The featured-length documentary Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on November 27th. Nicolas Jack Davies (The Road To Red Rocks, PAYDAY) directed the doc. I have not seen the movie yet since the screenings were selective in theaters and festivals 2 years ago in 2018. Either way, happy that it’s coming out for all to see! The movie talks about ska & reggae music through Trojan Records and I’m all for music docs, especially ones about the early days of ska, rocksteady & reggae. Pre-order here.



The press release:

Legendary label Trojan Records have today announced the worldwide release of the documentary Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records on DVD and BluRay on 27th November. The feature-length documentary, which was screened in select cinemas and festivals in 2018, tells the story of the origins and ongoing love affair between Jamaican and British Music through the prism of the iconic label. Fans can purchase a limited edition 2 disc box set, which includes a CD of the official motion picture soundtrack. This follows the film recently being made available to stream and download on Apple TV, Amazon, Google TV and Youtube.

Directed by Grammy winner Nicolas Jack Davies (The Road To Red Rocks, PAYDAY), Rudeboy features a cast of legendary artists including Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Toots Hibbert, Ken Boothe, Neville Staple, Marcia Griffiths, Dave Barker, Dandy Livingstone, Lloyd Coxsone, Pauline Black, Derrick Morgan and more. Combining archive footage, interview and drama, it tells the story of Trojan Records by placing it at the heart of a cultural revolution that unfolded in the council estates and dance floors of late 60’s and early 70’s Britain and how that period of immigration and innovation transformed popular music and culture. A loving tribute that reminds us that music has the power to break down cultural barriers and change lives.

Rudeboy premiered at The London Film Festival in 2018 to rave reviews from The Hollywood Reporter, Little White Lies, Film Threat and The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, as well as coverage from the likes of Rolling Stone, The BBC and The Wire. The film made up part of Trojan Records’ 50th anniversary celebrations, marking five decades since the iconic reggae label changed the British musical and cultural landscape, bringing a new sound and ethos to the world.

From 27th November, fans will be able to purchase the limited edition 2 disc box set, which includes the DVD/BluRay and the CD of the official motion picture soundtrack here. The documentary will be available also online on several digital platforms here. Full soundtrack can be ordered on both vinyl and CD here.

Rudeboy Soundtrack track list:

1. Lover Boy – Derrick Morgan

2. Tougher Than Tough (Rudie In Court) – Derrick Morgan

3. Rudy, A Message To You – Dandy Livingstone

4. 54-46 Was My Number – The Maytals

5. Liquidator – Harry J AllStars

6. Moon Hop – Derrick Morgan

7. Monkey Man – The Maytals

8. Long Shot Kick De Bucket – The Pioneers

9. To Be Young Gifted and Black – Bob & Marcia

10. Double Barrel – Dave & Ansel Collins

11. Israelites – Desmond Dekker & The Aces

12. Everything I Own – Ken Boothe