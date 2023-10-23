Saw Doctors Announce 2024 US Tour Dates

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Slowly but surely, Saw Doctors are making their way back to the United States more often. After playing a few dates this Summer in the States, they will be doing the same again in July 2024.



The Saw Doctors will play three US concerts in New York, Boston & Chicago next July with tickets for all three shows going on Pre Sale tomorrow morning Tuesday, 10am EST.

Tour Dates:

July 12 – Boston, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets

July 17 – New York, Central Park Summer Stage – tickets

July 20 – Chicago, The Aragon Ballroom – tickets

Not exactly extensive but maybe they will add some more dates based on how these shows do?

As far as the UK is concerned, The Saw Doctors will also play a summer gig at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Saturday July 6th with tickets on sale this Friday Oct 27th, 9.30am from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.