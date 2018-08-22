Padraig Stevens and Leo Moran Touring The US Next Month

Photo by Fotissima Photography

Irish singer/songwriters Padraig Stevens and Leo Moran from The Saw Doctors will be touring in the US in September and October. They will be stopping at Swing The Teapot at Floral Park, NY on September 27th and at Turning Point in Piermont, NY on September 28th.



Tour Dates

Thurs. 27 September Floral Park NY Swing the Teapot

Fri. 28 September Piermont NY The Turning Point

Sat. 29 September Philadelphia PA Sona Irish Pub

Sun. 30 September Floral Park NY Swing the Teapot

Wed 3 October Buffalo NY Buffalo Irish Centre

Thu 4 October Cleveland OH P.J. Mc Intyre’s Irish Pub

Fri 5 October Columbus OH Shamrock Club

Sat 6 October Pittsburgh PA Andrew Carnegie Library

Wed 10 October Palmer MA House Concert

Thur 11 October West Springfield MA Trinity Pub

Fri 12 October Boston MA The Burren

Sun 14 October S. Yarmouth MA Cape Cod Irish Village