Padraig Stevens and Leo Moran Touring The US Next Month
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 22nd, 2018
Irish singer/songwriters Padraig Stevens and Leo Moran from The Saw Doctors will be touring in the US in September and October. They will be stopping at Swing The Teapot at Floral Park, NY on September 27th and at Turning Point in Piermont, NY on September 28th.
Tour Dates
Thurs. 27 September Floral Park NY Swing the Teapot
Fri. 28 September Piermont NY The Turning Point
Sat. 29 September Philadelphia PA Sona Irish Pub
Sun. 30 September Floral Park NY Swing the Teapot
Wed 3 October Buffalo NY Buffalo Irish Centre
Thu 4 October Cleveland OH P.J. Mc Intyre’s Irish Pub
Fri 5 October Columbus OH Shamrock Club
Sat 6 October Pittsburgh PA Andrew Carnegie Library
Wed 10 October Palmer MA House Concert
Thur 11 October West Springfield MA Trinity Pub
Fri 12 October Boston MA The Burren
Sun 14 October S. Yarmouth MA Cape Cod Irish Village