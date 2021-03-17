Young Dubliners Raising Funds For 10th Studio Album!

Happy St Paddy’s Day! Celtic rock band Young Dubliners, one of the first bands I started to listen to in this genre 20+ years ago, are raising funds to release their long-awaited 10th full-length studio album. They are currently doing a pledge drive on their website, which you buy things like CDs, shirts or if you’re feeling extremely generous – you can pay for a full band show somewhere. Who wants to buy that for me?



The band wrote on their site:

Once again, we are asking for your support so we can start work on our tenth album. In the last few years, we have navigated through two band member changes and then the pandemic. These situations made it virtually impossible to seriously dive into a new project although we desperately wanted to. Each one of us has been writing alone for the last few years anxiously awaiting a time when we can get together and start the creative process. That time is here. With vaccinations being administered at an increasingly rapid pace we feel confident that we will be able to congregate safely very shortly. So, we are asking for your help.

So help them out, buy something so they can release their next album!

Watch the band performing live in honor of St Paddy’s Day, I think the video will be up for a few days so watch it now!