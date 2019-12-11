Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour Coming Soon To The West Coast!

The long running Ska Parade is celebrating 30 years in 2020 and will be putting out a cool tour featuring bands like Los Kung Fu Monkeys, Monkey, The Holophonics, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, and NJ’s Joker’s Republic! The tour embarks on January 17th in Seattle at El Corazon.



Throughout the shows, they will be showing clips from Pick It Up: Ska in the 90s in-between sets so that’s an extra cool thing about the tour. Viva Ska Radio’s Jr Ska Boss and Selecta Scream will be spinning tunes and of course Tazy from Ska Parade will be the MC. You can get more details at Ska Parade and visit Ska Parade on Facebook, or the bands on the tour too.

Tour Dates:

JAN 17

El Corazon

Seattle, WA

JAN 18

Twilight Cafe and Bar

Portland, OR

JAN 19

924 Gilman

Berkeley, CA

JAN 20

Sacramento, CA

JAN 21

Thee Parkside

San Francisco, CA

JAN 22

Fulton 55

Fresno, CA

JAN 23

The Siren

Morro Bay, CA

JAN 24

Chain Reaction

Anaheim, CA

JAN 25

Pub Rock Live

Scottsdale, AZ

JAN 26

Launchpad

Albuquerque, NM

JAN 28

Hodi’s Half Note

Fort Collins, CO

JAN 30

The Bluebird Theater

Denver, CO

JAN 31

The Beehive

Salt Lake City, UT