Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour Coming Soon To The West Coast!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 11th, 2019
The long running Ska Parade is celebrating 30 years in 2020 and will be putting out a cool tour featuring bands like Los Kung Fu Monkeys, Monkey, The Holophonics, Hans Gruber and The Die Hards, and NJ’s Joker’s Republic! The tour embarks on January 17th in Seattle at El Corazon.
Throughout the shows, they will be showing clips from Pick It Up: Ska in the 90s in-between sets so that’s an extra cool thing about the tour. Viva Ska Radio’s Jr Ska Boss and Selecta Scream will be spinning tunes and of course Tazy from Ska Parade will be the MC. You can get more details at Ska Parade and visit Ska Parade on Facebook, or the bands on the tour too.
Tour Dates:
JAN 17
El Corazon
Seattle, WA
JAN 18
Twilight Cafe and Bar
Portland, OR
JAN 19
924 Gilman
Berkeley, CA
JAN 20
Sacramento, CA
JAN 21
Thee Parkside
San Francisco, CA
JAN 22
Fulton 55
Fresno, CA
JAN 23
The Siren
Morro Bay, CA
JAN 24
Chain Reaction
Anaheim, CA
JAN 25
Pub Rock Live
Scottsdale, AZ
JAN 26
Launchpad
Albuquerque, NM
JAN 28
Hodi’s Half Note
Fort Collins, CO
JAN 30
The Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
JAN 31
The Beehive
Salt Lake City, UT