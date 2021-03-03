Sgt. Scag and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards Releasing Split 7-inch On March 5th

Sgt. Scag and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have come together to release a split 7-inch, which will be released on March 5th. Oh wait, that’s this Friday. Funny how days and months blend together lately. Sgt. Scag has 1 song and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have 2 songs. HGDH must have won the coin toss on who gets more songs on a 7-inch?



It’s available this Friday, March 5th, 2021 on streaming platforms and for purchase through each band’s Bandcamp site – this split 7-inch features all new tracks pressed in two variants of color vinyl: Orange Juice or Toothpaste (pick your favorite, or better yet get both).

Album artwork by Sgt. Scag bassist Ritch Zepko.

Sgt. Scag vs Hans Gruber and the Die Hards: Side A – Sgt. Scag 1: Cultination Side 1 – Hans Gruber and the Die Hards 1: You’re Being Watched 2: Medical Advice

https://sgtscag.bandcamp.com/merch

https://hansgruberandthediehards.bandcamp.com/merch

Steve from Sgt. Scag talked about the release:

“We played shows in Boston and NYC with Hans Gruber and we all fell in love with them. Truly. We wanted to make a vinyl baby with them and we are so excited that our first ever vinyl release has our great hair, and their beautiful eyes.”

