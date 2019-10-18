Ska/Reggae Band Rukumbine’s Debut EP Out Now!

Rukumbine’s debut EP is out now! The band was established in February 2018 and they are a quartet influenced from traditional Jamaican music styles of Ska and Reggae. they are based out of New Paltz, NY and have been performing all throughout the Hudson Valley Region. Rukumbine is comprised of Ben Basile (Big D) on bass, Jeremy Boniello on drums, Di Gomes on keyboards and saxophone, and Robert Julian (Rude boy George) on guitar.



The quartet takes an instrumental approach on a variety of Jamaican standards, American Jazz and Motown, as well as original compositions. Rukumbine has released their self-titled E.P. “Rukumbine” in September of 2019, available now! You can buy the album at CD Baby.

Tracklisting:

1. Sky Lakes

2. Deja Vu

3. Shivertown Road

4. In Spite of Me

5. Kelly’s Dub

6. Stage Seven

Go to Facebook and Instagram to follow the band for updates and upcoming performances.

For booking and press contact Ben Basile:

845 489 0360

benbasilebass@gmail.com