Mad Caddies – “House on Fire”

Surprisingly, it’s been nearly 7 years since the Mad Caddies released their last collection of original tunes with 2014’s “Dirty Rice”. “House On Fire” is their follow up EP of original tunes and carries on the sound and feel of “Dirty Rice”.



This EP contains 5 songs that showcase the ever-changing progression of the band that can do so many different styles so well. They give us some reggae (“Let It Go”), blues (“Waiting For the Real Thing”), rock with horns (“Strange Days”, “Dogs of War”) and acoustic rock (“Wake My Baby).

While some may think that the various genres may not seem to blend well together and sound decent, those people most likely haven’t listened to the Mad Caddies much. “House on Fire” showcases the band breaking down genre walls once again but in a small dose.

Bottom Line: “House on Fire” is a nice follow up to the sound and direction that the band took with “Dirty Rice”.

Notable Tracks: “Let It Go”, Waiting For the Real Thing”, “Dogs of War”

Overall Rating: