Stick Figure Announce Island Holiday Tour with Stephen Marley and The Hip Abduction

Stick Figure is hitting the road this summer and playing some bigger venues (they definitely earned it). The Island Holiday Tour will also feature Stephen Marley and The Hip Abduction, making this one of the must-see reggae tours of the Summer.



Artist pre-sale tickets drop tomorrow at 9 AM PST (12pm EST) with the code ISLAND, while general on-sale begins this Friday.

Tour Dates:

June 5 – Corning, CA

June 10 – Denver, CO

June 12 – Morrison, CO

June 15 – Salt Lake City, UT

June 18 – Chicago, IL

June 20 – Holmdel, NJ

June 24 – Charleston, SC

June 27 – Dallas, TX

June 29 – Austin, TX

July 1 – Atlanta, GA

July 3 – Tampa, FL

July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL