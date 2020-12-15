The Aggrolites and The Slackers Announce Soundclash Split 7″

The Aggrolites and The Slackers have announced a split 7″ that will be released on Badasonic Records on January 31st, 2021. The Aggrolites will be covering “Wasted Days” and The Slackers will be covering “Countryman Fiddle.” Pretty cool! The 7 inch is a new soundclash series from Badasonic Records.



The label wrote:

A challenge. Where one band plays the song of the other.

On the West Coast corner, the originators of dirty reggae, the funky fire champions from Los Angeles: THE AGGROLITES have a new beat for the Slackers’ classic Wasted Days!

And on the East Coast corner, the hardest working men in ska business, the Jamaican RocknRoll Legends from New York City: THE SLACKERS are killing it on the Aggrolites’ Country Man Fiddle!

Watch out for this double A 45 records coming out on BADASONIC RECORDS January 31st and grab your copy on our website before it’s too late!

Pre-order available on TODAY on www.badasonic-records.com

100 “RED” vinyls exclusively available at The Aggrolites merch table.

100 “YELLOW” vinyls exclusively available at The Slackers merch table.

100 “GREEN” vinyls available only Badasonic Records webshop and bandcamp

300 ” BLACK” vinyls available at Badasonic Records and in your favorites local records store.

5 special box including the 4 versions of this 7″ with matching covers only at Badasonic e-store