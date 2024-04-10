The Aquabats Announce Finally! The Album Tour

Music News | Apr 10th, 2024

The superhero group The Aquabats is heading out on tour this Summer and will be making a lot of stops across the country. They will be joined by the Aggrolites and Left Alone, which makes this tour even better! BESIDES that, they have a new album coming out in June called Finally – hence the tour name. Tickets go on sale this week!

July 8
Pittsburgh, PA
Roxian Theatre

July 9
Buffalo, NY
Town Ballroom

July 11
Boston, MA
Big Night Live

July 12
Philadelphia, PA
Brooklyn Bowl

July 13
New York, NY
Webster Hall

July 15
Silver Spring, MD
The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 17
Atlanta, GA
Center Stage

July 18
Orlando, FL
House of Blues

July 19
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Revolution Live

July 20
Tampa, FL
The Ritz Ybor

July 22
Houston, TX
House of Blues

July 23
Austin, TX
Empire

July 24
Dallas, TX
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 26
Kansas City, MO
Madrid Theatre

July 27
Denver, CO
The Ogden Theare

July 29
Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex

July 30
Portland, OR
Crystal Ballroom

July 31
Seattle, WA
Showbox SoDo

August 2
Sacramento, CA
Ace of Spades

August 3
Berkely, CA
The UC Theatre

