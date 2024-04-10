The Aquabats Announce Finally! The Album Tour
Music News | Apr 10th, 2024
The superhero group The Aquabats is heading out on tour this Summer and will be making a lot of stops across the country. They will be joined by the Aggrolites and Left Alone, which makes this tour even better! BESIDES that, they have a new album coming out in June called Finally – hence the tour name. Tickets go on sale this week!
July 8
Pittsburgh, PA
Roxian Theatre
July 9
Buffalo, NY
Town Ballroom
July 11
Boston, MA
Big Night Live
July 12
Philadelphia, PA
Brooklyn Bowl
July 13
New York, NY
Webster Hall
July 15
Silver Spring, MD
The Fillmore Silver Spring
July 17
Atlanta, GA
Center Stage
July 18
Orlando, FL
House of Blues
July 19
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Revolution Live
July 20
Tampa, FL
The Ritz Ybor
July 22
Houston, TX
House of Blues
July 23
Austin, TX
Empire
July 24
Dallas, TX
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
July 26
Kansas City, MO
Madrid Theatre
July 27
Denver, CO
The Ogden Theare
July 29
Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex
July 30
Portland, OR
Crystal Ballroom
July 31
Seattle, WA
Showbox SoDo
August 2
Sacramento, CA
Ace of Spades
August 3
Berkely, CA
The UC Theatre