Big D and the Kids Table announces East Coast tour

Big D and the Kids Table have announced a tour that will be supporting the release of Do Your Art (SideOneDummy Records), their first new album in nearly a decade with a North American headline tour. The NYC date on May 22nd at Gramercy Theatre is almost a mini-ska punk fest with J. Navarro & The Traitors, Brunt of It, Rude Girl Revue, Sgt. Scag and The Pandemics.



Support for DO YOUR ART TOUR includes Left Alone and The Maxies on the West Coast leg and J. Navarro & The Traitors and Brunt Of It on the East Coast leg. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10am local time.

Frontman Dave McWane commented:

“If you have been at home stuck in lockdown, wishing live shows were back, this is the show to hit up. It will be filled with pent-up overflowing artistic expression, positive and welcoming vibes, eye-widening ridiculousness, and of course the rudest and most explosive Ska-core!”

w/ Left Alone, The Maxies

APR 05 HQ – Denver, CO

APR 06 Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

APR 07 The Space – Las Vegas, NV

APR 08 Quartyard – San Diego, CA

APR 09 Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

APR 10 Yucca Tap Room – Tempe, AZ

w/ J. Navarro & The Traitors, Brunt Of It

MAY 12 Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

MAY 13 Mohawk Place – Buffalo, NY

MAY 14 Small’s – Hamtramck, MI

MAY 15 Reggie’s Rock Club – Chicago, IL

MAY 17 The Crafthouse Stage & Grill – Pittsburgh, PA

MAY 18 Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

May 19 Milkboy – Philadelphia, PA

MAY 20 River Street Jazz Cafe – Plains, PA

MAY 21 Crossroads – Garwood, NJ

MAY 22 Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY