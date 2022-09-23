Big D and the Kids Table Announces “Strictly Rude” Anniversary Edition

Big D and the Kids Table are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album Strictly Rude with a limited edition double LP that contains a 16-page booklet with handwritten lyrics and photos. This special edition includes all new gatefold artwork, 10×10 poster as well as five previously unreleased tracks. Preorders are now live via the SideOneDummy Records webstore. The album will be available in independent record stores on December 2nd as well.



Also, the band will be inaugurating their longtime support for Pabst Blue Ribbon with their very first merchandise collaboration. They’ve featured PBR cans on album covers and have sampled vintage radio commercials on albums. This time, they’ll be using PBR’s iconic logo for the exclusive Strictly Rude t-shirt and hoodie design.

In addition, the band will be teaming up with The Slackers later this fall for a run of dates in support of their most recent album DO YOUR ART. They’ll be hosting their 25th annual Halloween extravaganza at Boston’s Brighton Music Hall on Sunday, October 30th as well. This year’s A Nightmare Before Halloween lineup features Left Alone and Warn The Duke. In the meantime, tickets can be purchased here.

Vocalist David McWane talked about the album: