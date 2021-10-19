Big D and the Kids Table – “Do Your Art”

Record Label: SideOneDummy Records

Genre: Ska/Punk

Band Link: bigdandthekidstable.com

Big D and the Kids Table are back on with their first new release of originals since 2013 and their first release on SideOneDummy Records in 10 years.



“Do Your Art” is not just a title but a statement. On this album, the band takes the sum of their sounds over the years and makes an album with absolutely no restrictions. From the first song on the album “Dead Bottle”, which sounds like it was ripped straight from the “Good Luck” sessions to “New Day”, which has that “Stroll” vibe going on…this is Big D and the Kids table having fun and just playing what they love. If these songs weren’t unfamiliar to me at first, one would swear that this was a greatest hits compilation. There are seriously songs in just about every way that Big D and the Kids Table fans know and love.

When “Stomp” and “Stroll” were released I thought to myself, how are they going to top this double release of awesomeness? Then I realized that I thought that thought with every other Big D release. It’s apparent by now that these guys just get better and better with every release. “Do Your Art” is like a nine album release with some “Good Luck”, “Shot By Lammi”, “Strictly Rude”, “Stomp”, “Stroll”, “For the Damned, the Dumb & the Delirious”, “How It Goes”, “The Gipsy Hill” and “Fluent In Stroll all contained within one album. If you don’t like that then get out of town, dirt lip!

Bottom Line: A mix of all things Big D. “Do Your Art” is crazy, skankable, moshable, ultra-hyper, reggaelicious and just a damn good album.

Notable Tracks: Too Much, Metal In The Microwave, New Day, Beautiful Way, Forever A Freak

Overall Rating: