Big D And The Kids Table Announces New Album “Do Your Art”

Photo by Mark Stern

Big D and the Kids Table have announced their long-awaited new album Do Your Art, which will be released on October 22nd via SideOneDummy Records. This release will be their ninth studio album and first new album in nearly a decade! Big D’s new album will consist of 20-tracks as well. The album was produced and engineered by Reel Big Fish’s Matt Appleton.



Dave McWane talked about the new album:

“The years went by because we were just doing other things. When you’re all in your 20s and living in the same house, it’s very convenient, but when you’re older and some people live in different states, it’s more like ‘Oh, dang, let’s all get together and write a record!’” “The overall sound of DO YOUR ART is similar to a full day at the waterpark. It’s sunny, a freakin’ blast and packed with adrenaline. Some songs drop you right in, straight down, blasting forward, while other songs loop you about, spinning you around and dunk you. So put your dang suit on, smile, laugh and get wet.”

You can listen to their new single at Consequence.

Album preorders and exclusive merch bundles are now available through SideOneDummy’s webstore. The first pressing of vinyl is available in half & half red and blue with yellow splatter (500 copies) and solid blue (1,000 copies).