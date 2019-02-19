The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival is Announced!

Well this is pretty damn cool, the The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival has been announced and Rancid, Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies, L7, Madball, H20 and more will be playing a bunch of cities. Mighty Mighty Bosstones will be playing just the Phoenix date you lucky bastards. The music and beer festival will be coming to Phoenix, Tucson, New Jersey, Boise, Tacoma, San Jose & Sacramento! On June 2nd, the festival will be at Englishtown, NJ.



Tickets go on pre-sale this Friday at https://thebashfestival.com

May 11 – Phoenix AZ – Rancid, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, H20

May 12 – Tucson AZ – Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, H20

June 2 – Englishtown NJ – Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, Madball

June 8 – Boise ID – Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7

June 9 – Tacoma WA – Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, Noi!se

June 15 – Santa Clara CA – Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, Sharp Shock

June 16 – Sacramento CA – Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, Sharp Shock