The Devil Makes Three Announce Winter Tour

The Devil Makes Three are currently touring on the West Coast but have already announced their Winter Tour, which starts on January 16th, 2019 at Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, NC. They will be playing in Brooklyn on February 15th at Music Hall of Williamsburg as well. The band is touring in support of their great new album Chains Are Broken.



Tour Dates

JAN 16 WED

Haw River Ballroom

Saxapahaw, NC, United States

JAN 17 THU

The Orange Peel

Asheville, NC, United States

JAN 18 FRI

Variety Playhouse

Atlanta, GA, United States

JAN 19 SAT

The Mill & Mine

Knoxville, TN, United States

JAN 20 SUN

3rd & Lindsley

Nashville, TN, United States

JAN 23 WED

Vinyl Music Hall

Pensacola, FL, United States

JAN 24 THU

Tipitina’s

New Orleans, LA, United States

JAN 25 FRI

White Oak Music Hall

Houston, TX, United States

JAN 26 SAT

Emo’s

Austin, TX, United States

JAN 27 SUN

Trees

Dallas, TX, United States

JAN 30 WED

The Pageant

St. Louis, MO, United States

JAN 31 THU

Majestic Theatre

Madison, WI, United States

FEB 1 FRI

First Avenue

Minneapolis, MN, United States

FEB 2 SAT

Concord Music Hall

Chicago, IL, United States

FEB 5 TUE

St. Andrew’s Hall

Detroit, MI, United States

FEB 6 WED

House of Blues

Cleveland, OH, United States

FEB 7 THU

The Mod Club

Toronto, Canada

FEB 8 FRI

Corona Theatre

Montreal, Canada

FEB 9 SAT

State Theatre

Portland, ME, United States

FEB 12 TUE

Higher Ground Ballroom

South Burlington, VT, United States

FEB 14 THU

Union Transfer

Philadelphia, PA, United States

FEB 15 FRI

Music Hall of Williamsburg

Brooklyn, NY, United States

FEB 16 SAT

House of Blues

Boston, MA, United States