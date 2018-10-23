The Devil Makes Three Announce Winter Tour

Music News | By on Oct 23rd, 2018

The Devil Makes Three are currently touring on the West Coast but have already announced their Winter Tour, which starts on January 16th, 2019 at Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, NC. They will be playing in Brooklyn on February 15th at Music Hall of Williamsburg as well. The band is touring in support of their great new album Chains Are Broken.

Tour Dates
JAN 16 WED
Haw River Ballroom
Saxapahaw, NC, United States

JAN 17 THU
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC, United States

JAN 18 FRI
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA, United States

JAN 19 SAT
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN, United States
RSVP
JAN 20 SUN
3rd & Lindsley
Nashville, TN, United States

JAN 23 WED
Vinyl Music Hall
Pensacola, FL, United States

JAN 24 THU
Tipitina’s
New Orleans, LA, United States

JAN 25 FRI
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX, United States

JAN 26 SAT
Emo’s
Austin, TX, United States

JAN 27 SUN
Trees
Dallas, TX, United States

JAN 30 WED
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO, United States

JAN 31 THU
Majestic Theatre
Madison, WI, United States

FEB 1 FRI
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN, United States

FEB 2 SAT
Concord Music Hall
Chicago, IL, United States

FEB 5 TUE
St. Andrew’s Hall
Detroit, MI, United States

FEB 6 WED
House of Blues
Cleveland, OH, United States

FEB 7 THU
The Mod Club
Toronto, Canada

FEB 8 FRI
Corona Theatre
Montreal, Canada

FEB 9 SAT
State Theatre
Portland, ME, United States

FEB 12 TUE
Higher Ground Ballroom
South Burlington, VT, United States

FEB 14 THU
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA, United States

FEB 15 FRI
Music Hall of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY, United States

FEB 16 SAT
House of Blues
Boston, MA, United States

