The Devil Makes Three Announce Winter Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 23rd, 2018
The Devil Makes Three are currently touring on the West Coast but have already announced their Winter Tour, which starts on January 16th, 2019 at Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, NC. They will be playing in Brooklyn on February 15th at Music Hall of Williamsburg as well. The band is touring in support of their great new album Chains Are Broken.
Tour Dates
JAN 16 WED
Haw River Ballroom
Saxapahaw, NC, United States
JAN 17 THU
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC, United States
JAN 18 FRI
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA, United States
JAN 19 SAT
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN, United States
RSVP
JAN 20 SUN
3rd & Lindsley
Nashville, TN, United States
JAN 23 WED
Vinyl Music Hall
Pensacola, FL, United States
JAN 24 THU
Tipitina’s
New Orleans, LA, United States
JAN 25 FRI
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX, United States
JAN 26 SAT
Emo’s
Austin, TX, United States
JAN 27 SUN
Trees
Dallas, TX, United States
JAN 30 WED
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO, United States
JAN 31 THU
Majestic Theatre
Madison, WI, United States
FEB 1 FRI
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN, United States
FEB 2 SAT
Concord Music Hall
Chicago, IL, United States
FEB 5 TUE
St. Andrew’s Hall
Detroit, MI, United States
FEB 6 WED
House of Blues
Cleveland, OH, United States
FEB 7 THU
The Mod Club
Toronto, Canada
FEB 8 FRI
Corona Theatre
Montreal, Canada
FEB 9 SAT
State Theatre
Portland, ME, United States
FEB 12 TUE
Higher Ground Ballroom
South Burlington, VT, United States
FEB 14 THU
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA, United States
FEB 15 FRI
Music Hall of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY, United States
FEB 16 SAT
House of Blues
Boston, MA, United States